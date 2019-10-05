‘A level of excellence in doing business’

Photo courtesy of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Dean Faile, President of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE), presents Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell with a certificate of accreditation the CACCE awarded the chamber this week during its Annual Management Conference in Myrtle Beach. The accreditation recognizes the level of excellence achieved by a chamber in how it conducts its business. The Union County Chamber of Commerce was one of two chambers to receive the accreditation at the conference and is one of only 30 chambers so accredited in the Carolinas. Photo courtesy of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Dean Faile, President of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE), presents Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell with a certificate of accreditation the CACCE awarded the chamber this week during its Annual Management Conference in Myrtle Beach. The accreditation recognizes the level of excellence achieved by a chamber in how it conducts its business. The Union County Chamber of Commerce was one of two chambers to receive the accreditation at the conference and is one of only 30 chambers so accredited in the Carolinas.

UNION COUNTY — The high level of excellence the Union County Chamber of Commerce has demonstrated in the way it conducts business made it one of only a few chambers in the Carolinas to be accredited by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE).

In a statement released Thursday, the CACCE announced that it had “recognized the 2019 recipients of the Carolinas Accredited Chamber designation” at its “Annual Management Conference at the Embassy Suites Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.”

The press release states that the two chambers of commerce “honored as recipients of this prestigious designation for 2019” were:

(1) Garner (NC) Chamber of Commerce

(2) Union County (SC) Chamber of Commerce

Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell accepted the certificate of accreditation on behalf of the chamber.

In an interview with The Union Times Saturday afternoon, Trammell said that the accreditation is a great honor that recognizes the level of achievement by the chamber in how in conducts business. She added that the Union County Chamber of Commerce is one of the few chambers in both states to receive such recognition.

“This is a great honor for our chamber and demonstrates a level of excellence in doing business,” Trammell said. “In order to receive the accreditation you have to demonstrate that you have met or exceeded their (the CACCE) standards of excellence. There are over 200 chambers in North Carolina and South Carolina and we are the 30th to receive our accreditation.”

About The CACCE

The CACCE Carolinas Accredited Chamber program sets standards of excellence for chambers in North Carolina and South Carolina. It recognizes chambers that have met those standards while offering guidelines for others to improve their effectiveness. The program follows the U.S. Chamber model, and it shows that a chamber has gone through a detailed analysis of what and where they are as an organization.

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged.

Photo courtesy of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Dean Faile, President of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE), presents Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell with a certificate of accreditation the CACCE awarded the chamber this week during its Annual Management Conference in Myrtle Beach. The accreditation recognizes the level of excellence achieved by a chamber in how it conducts its business. The Union County Chamber of Commerce was one of two chambers to receive the accreditation at the conference and is one of only 30 chambers so accredited in the Carolinas. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_2019_AccreditedChamber_UnionCounty.jpg Photo courtesy of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Dean Faile, President of the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE), presents Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell with a certificate of accreditation the CACCE awarded the chamber this week during its Annual Management Conference in Myrtle Beach. The accreditation recognizes the level of excellence achieved by a chamber in how it conducts its business. The Union County Chamber of Commerce was one of two chambers to receive the accreditation at the conference and is one of only 30 chambers so accredited in the Carolinas.

Chamber of Commerce receives CACCE accreditation

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.