Pray to be filled with the fruit of the Spirit

Charles Warner | The Union Times Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established. — Proverbs 16:3 (KJV) How much better is it to get wisdom that gold! and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver! — Proverbs 16:16 (KJV) He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the Lord, happy is he. — Proverbs 16:20 (KJV) There’s a lot of wisdom in The Book of Proverbs whose first sentence states that they are “the proverbs of Solomon the son of David, king of Israel.” As young man, Solomon sought God’s blessing and what he asked for was wisdom, a prayerful request that God answered by blessing Solomon with great wisdom, so much so that he is considered to be the wisest of the kings depicted in The Old Testament, even the wisest ever. Understanding that a blessing from God must be shared with others so that they might know that God is real and that He blesses those who put their trust in Him and seek His blessing, Solomon sought to share that wisdom and he did so through Proverbs. As the verses above state, true success is not how the world measures it, that is through the accumulation of earthly wealth such as gold and silver. True success is achieved by living our lives in accordance with God’s will, a state of being that brings with it immense blessings including the great blessing of wisdom and the even greater blessing of eternal salvation. Persons living such lives are far happier than those who don’t, a happiness that will only continue and intensify when life in this world gives way to eternal life with God. So be wise, dedicate your thoughts, words, and actions to the service of God and be truly blessed, both in this life and in the life to come.

Read Galatians 5:16-25

The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

— Galatians 5:22-23 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Lord Jesus, fill us with the fruit of your Spirit. Help us to seek opportunities to model each one. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today, I will look for ways to show the fruit of the Spirit to those around me.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established. — Proverbs 16:3 (KJV) How much better is it to get wisdom that gold! and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver! — Proverbs 16:16 (KJV) He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the Lord, happy is he. — Proverbs 16:20 (KJV) There’s a lot of wisdom in The Book of Proverbs whose first sentence states that they are “the proverbs of Solomon the son of David, king of Israel.” As young man, Solomon sought God’s blessing and what he asked for was wisdom, a prayerful request that God answered by blessing Solomon with great wisdom, so much so that he is considered to be the wisest of the kings depicted in The Old Testament, even the wisest ever. Understanding that a blessing from God must be shared with others so that they might know that God is real and that He blesses those who put their trust in Him and seek His blessing, Solomon sought to share that wisdom and he did so through Proverbs. As the verses above state, true success is not how the world measures it, that is through the accumulation of earthly wealth such as gold and silver. True success is achieved by living our lives in accordance with God’s will, a state of being that brings with it immense blessings including the great blessing of wisdom and the even greater blessing of eternal salvation. Persons living such lives are far happier than those who don’t, a happiness that will only continue and intensify when life in this world gives way to eternal life with God. So be wise, dedicate your thoughts, words, and actions to the service of God and be truly blessed, both in this life and in the life to come.