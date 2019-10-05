UCHS JV & Varsity defeat Clinton

Charles Warner | The Union Times The volleyball served up by the Clinton team sails through the air toward the waiting Union County High School JV Volleyball Team during Thursday’s game at the Union County High School Gym. Both the JV and Varsity teams played and UCHS emerged victorious in both contests.

UNION COUNTY — It was two victories in a row Thursday evening as the Union County High School JV Volleyball Team and Varsity Volleyball Team both defeated Clinton.

Results

UCHS JV vs. Clinton JV

25-20 (Union)

25-23 (Union)

Union Win

UCHS Varsity vs. Clinton

25-21 (Union)

25-17 (Union)

25-12 (Union)

Union Win

The press release announcing the victories states that “both teams worked hard in the game against Clinton. The players from both the JV and Varsity teams worked together to beat Clinton. The JV team stayed focused on defense and served tough. The Varsity team had great communication throughout the night. Throughout the night the Varsity had good passes which led to good sets and then a kill from the hitters.”

Upcoming Games

The press release states that “next week both teams will play away at Woodruff on Tuesday (October 8) JV starting at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. On Thursday (October 10) both teams will be at home against Mid Carolina. JV starting at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m. Thursday night will also be Senior night.”

