JEMS football game rescheduled for Saturday

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School (JEMS) Wildcats Football Team vs. the Campobello Gramling School Wildcats Football Team scheduled for today has been rescheduled due to concerns about the hot weather.

In a statement released Wednesday JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced that “the Jonesville at Campobello game for Thursday, October 3 has been cancelled due to South Carolina High School League heat rules.”

According to both accuweather.com and weather.com the temperature for today is expected to reach 97 degrees in Clinton.

Voiselle said that “the makeup game” between JEMS and Campobello Gramling has been rescheduled “for Saturday, October 5 at Campobello Gramling School (at) 10 a.m.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_web1_JEMS-logo.jpg

Due to South Carolina High School League heat rules

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.