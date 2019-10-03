Clear bags only at Friday’s game

UNION COUNTY — When you go to this Friday’s game in Clinton between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team and the Clinton High School Red Devils Football Team and you carry a bag make sure its a clear one so the contents can be seen or don’t bring in a bag at all.

In a statement released Wednesday, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that “Clinton High School will be enforcing the clear bag policy for the football game Friday night at Clinton. Please plan accordingly.”

The Clinton High Red Devils website (chsreddevils.com), states that in order to “provide a safer environment for the public” Laurens County School District 56 “implemented a restriction on the types of bags that may be brought into Wilder Stadium. We believe these procedures will enhance public safety.” The policy went into effect August 24, 2018 and the website states that as a result “fans will only be able to carry clear plastic or clear vinyl bags into Wilder Stadium if the bag is larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (i.e clutch purse).“

Even though such clear bags are permitted under the policy, the website states that “Laurens County School District 56 strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags.”

The website also lists these additional “Safety Measures” for events at Wilder Stadium:

• No weapons allowed including pocket knives, guns, etc.

• No illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages.

• No one under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be allowed to enter Wilder Stadium.

• 8th grade students or younger must be accompanied by an adult before being admitted into the stadium.

Wilder Stadium is located at 800 North Adair Street, Clinton.

Friday’s game begins at 7:30 a.m.

Clinton High School enforcing clear bag rule

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.

