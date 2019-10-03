Thrills and chills at Rose Hill

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Park Rose Hill Plantation State Park will host “Tales of Union County” on Saturday, October 19. Come prepared to be scared! Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Park Rose Hill Plantation State Park will host “Tales of Union County” on Saturday, October 19. Come prepared to be scared!

UNION — Do you get scared easily? At night? In the dark? Surrounded by the forest? Want to find out? Join us at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, October 19, for an evening of spooky legends with our annual Tales of Union County. Feel your spine tingle as you listen to creepy tales by the light of the fire. What was that noise? Maybe it was an owl or a squirrel or a coyote calling. Or maybe it was something else. Let your imagination run wild. Our cast of professional storytellers will keep you hanging on every word.

Bring your own chair and/or blanket for seating, a flashlight, and a mug for drinks. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with decent walking shoes. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven.

The eeriness begins at 6:30 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Prepare to be scared!

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by October 19. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held: daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more are asked to contact the park to make a specific group reservation for a mansion tour. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Tales of Union County October 19

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

