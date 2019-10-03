Lady Tigers fall to Gable 3-0

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Softball Team lost Monday’s game to Gable 3-0.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sims Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan announced the results of Monday’s game and also reviewed and analyzed the performance of the Lady Tigers.

“The first game was 25-12,” Duncan said. “We were tied at one point, but just gave up and put our heads down from the mistakes we made. The second game was 25-18. We again were close here, but let them slip by us.

“In the third game, we tried and fought hard, but could not get it back when we needed to,” she said. “Ashley Gilliam came in and made some nice saves, and plays, despite the loss. Score was 25-22.”

Duncan said “we needed to jump on them early, and stay on top, but we didn’t. I still believe we could and should have beat them, and our record should be 7-0, not 3-4 as we are now.”

Next for the Lady Tigers is an away game against Dawkins on Monday. This will be followed by a Wednesday, October 9 home game that Duncan said will be “our final match” and “will be our ‘pink out’ game and our 8th grade ‘senior night.”

Duncan said “our tournament begins on Tuesday, October 15 with top four seeds having home advantage. If we win that night we will play in the tournament on Saturday, October 19. If we lose we won’t play Saturday, it is a single elimination tourney.“

Sims to face Dawkins on Monday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan.

