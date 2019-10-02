God is faithful to us always

Charles Warner | The Union Times Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou has created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created. — The Revelation of Jesus Christ to St. John 4:11 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. — The First Book of Moses Call Genesis 1:1 God is worthy of all our praise, worship, honor, prayers, and obedience because without Him we do not exist, nothing exists. He created all things and He did so because it pleased Him to do so, because it fit into His plans to create all that exists out of the nothingness that preceded creation. As The Bible instructs us, God was there at the beginning (Genesis) of all things including time and will be there at the end (Revelation) of all things including time. Just as he was there before He spoke creation into being He will be there when creation as know it comes to an and when He brings the new heaven and earth into being. For all these reasons and more God is worthy of all our worship, praise, honor, glory, obedience, prayers, and service. So remember to always to give thanks to Him and live in accordance with His will in this life so that you will be with Him throughout eternity as He created you to be.

Read 2 Genesis 28:10-22

The Lord will guide you continually, and satisfy your needs in parched places,and make your bones strong.

— Isaiah 58:11 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, it is a great comfort to know that you are with us and will never leave us. Thank you for your faithfulness to us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Whatever I do, God will be by my side.

