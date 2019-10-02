Winning works of art recognized

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Todd Baxter (left) won the Arthur State Bank Award for his work “Kidd’s Mill Bridge” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Baxter with the $750 award was Bill Walter of the Union County Arts Council.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Rebecca Lance (right) won the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company Award for her work “Are you looking at me?” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Lance with the $250 award was Julie Horne of the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Shannon Patrick (right) won the Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy Award for her work “Lost in Venice” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Patrick with the $400 award was Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy herself.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Debra K. Kelly (right) won the Mrs. W.J. Whitener Award for her work “End of the Road” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Kelly with the $400 was Mrs. Martha J. Whitener herself.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Anthony Hedrick won the Switzer Award for his work “Plumb Tuckered” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Hedrick with the $300 award was Toccoa Switzer of the Switzer family.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Arts Council (UCAC) Director Amber Ivey (right) accepts the Timken Tyger River Plant Award on behalf of Artist Tommy Thompson for his work “Time Passages #2” during the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Thompson was not present to receive the $500 award which was presented by Dale McLelland of Timken.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Sara Dame Setzer (left) won the Union Family Pharmacy Award for her work “Kaitlyn Reading with Two Cats” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Setzer with the $250 award was Nanette Jenkins of the Union County Arts Council.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Ingrid Carson (left) won the Wilburn Award for her work “Super Nova” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Carson with the $300 award was Nancy Kennedy of the Wilburn family.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Todd Baxter (right) won the Founders FCU Award for his work “Emma” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Baxter with the $500 award was Tucker Mabry of Founders Federal Credit Union.

UNION — The subjects ranged from a woman reading in the company of a pair of cats to a tired cowboy taking the saddle off an equally tired horse to a covered bridge in the countryside to a guy looking out at the viewer and wanting to know if they are looking at him but despite their differences they were among the winning works of art announced on the stage of the USC Union Auditorium Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the Union County Arts Council (UCAC) held its Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit which is currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. The exhibit has drawn more than 50 works by artists from across South Carolina, all of which were eligible for the nine awards sponsored by the individual and business supporters of the UCAC.

As in years past, the works on display as part of the exhibit were judged by a Juror who chooses which ones would receive which of the awards. This year’s Juror was Spartanburg artist Thomas A. Tucker who judged the works of art on display and, on Thursday, annnounced the winning works of art, the artists who created them, and the award they each received for their work. This years winners are:

• Todd Baxter who received the $500 Founders FCU Award for “Emma”

• Ingrid Carson who received the $300 Wilburn Family Award for “Super Nova”

• Sara Dame Setzer who received the $250 Union Family Pharmacy Award for “Kaitlyn Reading with Two Cats”

• Tommy Thompson who received the $500 Timken Tyger River Plant Award for “Time Passages #2”

• Anthony Hedrick who received the $300 Switzer Award for “Plumb Tuckered”

• Debra K. Kelly who received the $400 Mrs. W.J. Whitener Award for “End of the Road”

• Shannon Patrick who received the $400 Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy Award for “Lost in Venice”

• Rebecca Lance who received the $250 Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company Award for “Are you looking at me?”

• Todd Baxter who received the $750 Arthur State Bank Award for “Kidd’s Mill Bridge”

The winning works of art were unveiled on the auditorium stage and the artists who created them called to the stage to be presented with their respective awards. The paintings were then taken back down to the Main Hallway of the Main Building where they are currently on display along with the other entries in the exhibit.

While Tucker selected the winners for the awards sponsored by the individual and business supporters of the UCAC, those attending the reception that followed got to vote on which work of art on display should win the UCAC’s People’s Choice Award. The winner of the $100 award was “Best Friends” by Nanette Jenkins.

In addition to the 2019 Art Exhibit at the USC Union Main Building, the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union is hosting an exhibit of 30 works of art by Tucker. The exhibit of Tucker’s work will remain on display at the Art Gallery through November 1. The 2019 Art Exhibit at USC Union will continue through the end of October.

The UCAC Art Gallery will also host a workshop taught by Tucker on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with lunch provided to those taking part in it.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Todd Baxter (right) won the Founders FCU Award for his work “Emma” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Baxter with the $500 award was Tucker Mabry of Founders Federal Credit Union.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_181230.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Todd Baxter (right) won the Founders FCU Award for his work “Emma” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Baxter with the $500 award was Tucker Mabry of Founders Federal Credit Union.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Ingrid Carson (left) won the Wilburn Award for her work “Super Nova” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Carson with the $300 award was Nancy Kennedy of the Wilburn family.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_182636.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Ingrid Carson (left) won the Wilburn Award for her work “Super Nova” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Carson with the $300 award was Nancy Kennedy of the Wilburn family.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Sara Dame Setzer (left) won the Union Family Pharmacy Award for her work “Kaitlyn Reading with Two Cats” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Setzer with the $250 award was Nanette Jenkins of the Union County Arts Council.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_182450.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Sara Dame Setzer (left) won the Union Family Pharmacy Award for her work “Kaitlyn Reading with Two Cats” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Setzer with the $250 award was Nanette Jenkins of the Union County Arts Council.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Arts Council (UCAC) Director Amber Ivey (right) accepts the Timken Tyger River Plant Award on behalf of Artist Tommy Thompson for his work “Time Passages #2” during the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Thompson was not present to receive the $500 award which was presented by Dale McLelland of Timken.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_182300.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Arts Council (UCAC) Director Amber Ivey (right) accepts the Timken Tyger River Plant Award on behalf of Artist Tommy Thompson for his work “Time Passages #2” during the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Thompson was not present to receive the $500 award which was presented by Dale McLelland of Timken.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Anthony Hedrick won the Switzer Award for his work “Plumb Tuckered” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Hedrick with the $300 award was Toccoa Switzer of the Switzer family.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_182041.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Anthony Hedrick won the Switzer Award for his work “Plumb Tuckered” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Hedrick with the $300 award was Toccoa Switzer of the Switzer family.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Debra K. Kelly (right) won the Mrs. W.J. Whitener Award for her work “End of the Road” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Kelly with the $400 was Mrs. Martha J. Whitener herself.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_181834.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Debra K. Kelly (right) won the Mrs. W.J. Whitener Award for her work “End of the Road” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Kelly with the $400 was Mrs. Martha J. Whitener herself.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Shannon Patrick (right) won the Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy Award for her work “Lost in Venice” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Patrick with the $400 award was Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy herself.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_181705.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Shannon Patrick (right) won the Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy Award for her work “Lost in Venice” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Patrick with the $400 award was Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy herself.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Rebecca Lance (right) won the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company Award for her work “Are you looking at me?” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Lance with the $250 award was Julie Horne of the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20190926_181453.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Rebecca Lance (right) won the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company Award for her work “Are you looking at me?” during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Lance with the $250 award was Julie Horne of the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Artist Todd Baxter (left) won the Arthur State Bank Award for his work “Kidd’s Mill Bridge” Thursday evening during the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit. The event, which was held in the Auditorium of the Main Building of USC Union, recognized those artists whose works were selected for the awards which are sponsored by individual and business supporters of the Arts Council. This year’s exhibit drew more than 50 works of art from across all of South Carolina, including the winners announced Thursday, all of which are currently on display in the USC Union Main Building. Presenting Baxter with the $750 award was Bill Walter of the Union County Arts Council.