LHS alumnus, stroke survivor, author

Courtesy photo Union native and Lockhart High School alumnus Uneeder Ruth has published her first book, “Wounded Warrior,” which she wrote in the aftermath a stroke she suffered in 2017. She will be in Union on Saturday, October 5 for a book signing which will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Quality Inn Banquet Room at 375 North Duncan Bypass, Union. Courtesy photo Union native and Lockhart High School alumnus Uneeder Ruth has published her first book, “Wounded Warrior,” which she wrote in the aftermath a stroke she suffered in 2017. She will be in Union on Saturday, October 5 for a book signing which will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Quality Inn Banquet Room at 375 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

UNION — A graduate of Lockhart High School (LHS) who with God’s help survived a stroke is now an author who will return home to Union this Saturday to sign copies of her first published book.

“I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and now I Live,” Uneeder Ruth said in describing herself. “I am product of LHS.”

A native of Union, Ruth is the daughter of Lillie Ruth Porter and Columbus “Pete” Ruth and the “proud sister” of Jonathan Ruth, and, in her words, “a proud 1987 graduate of Lockhart High School” who “has become a published author with her first book ‘Wounded Warrior’” which she describes as a “survival guide.”

In discussing her book, Ruth described it as being “filled with tips on how to survive and inspirational messages of empowerment and encouragement.” Ruth said that persons who read her book will learn two things, the first being that “your wounds can’t destroy you” and, second, that “there’s a warrior inside of you.”

Ruth herself learned those lessons in the aftermath of suffering a stroke in 2017. She survived the stroke, and credits God with her survival and recovery and enabling her to continue her “journey” in life “by telling others that matter what they encounter in life they can still survive because God is still God.”

That message will be shared by Ruth personally this Saturday (October 5) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. during a book signing at the Quality Inn Banquet Room at 375 North Duncan Bypass, Union. A press release announcing the book signing invites the public to “please join” Ruth for “photos, fun, refreshments and a Q&A.”

When contacted by The Union Times Monday morning, Ruth said she will be bringing copies of Wounded Warrior to the signing. She said anyone interested in purchasing a copy and having it signed by her can do so during that time. For more information about Ruth and Wounded Warrior you may contact via email at [email protected] or call 860-462-3939.

Ruth will be in Union Thursday, October 3-Tuesday, October 8 and she said anyone interested in getting one of her books can call her during that time as well and she will personally get it to them.

In addition to announcing the book signing, the press release provides an update on Ruth’s life and current activities.

Uneeder resides in Harford, CT where she is known as a dedicated, energetic leader and advocate for children, young adults and families. She’s employed with the YWCA Hartford Region as a Program Manager for three of the YWCA’s most highly noted and well-attended community programs. Uneeder’s passion and hard work benefit hundreds of girls and young women participating in the Young Women’s Leadership Corps, also known as the YWLC. She leads the YWLC year-round after-school program in a total of 5 middle and high schools in the greater Hartford area, a once-a-month YWLC Saturday Program that serves girls from schools across CT and a five-week YWCA Summer Institute. She collaborates and secures support and partnership with Aetna, including summer internships for many of the girls over the past several years. Uneeder is also a contracted life coach for Minority Inclusion Project where she teaches leadership skills at Manchester Adult Ed.

In her short time of being in CT, Uneeder has made a well-known name for herself through her work in the community and ministry. She’s been featured in the Hartford Courant, Inquiring News and the Hartford Magazine. She also has been a guest on Fox 61 news and radio station Hot 93.7. She earned her Associate Degree of Science from Charter Oak State College and was recently named one of the 100 Women of Color for 2019.

With all that she does, Uneeder also serves as a beloved Elder of the Citadel of Love Church in Hartford and she recently founded Dreams Realized Resource Center, LLC where her mission is to bring life to the dreams of others through her professional coaching skills and trainings.

