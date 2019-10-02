Wildcats defeat defending champs

Charles Warner | The Union Times A Jonesville Wildcat runs the ball during last Thursday’s home game against defending champs Campobello. The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team emerged victorious in that contest, wining 26-8. The Wildcats will face Campobello again this Thursday in a 5 p.m. away game. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Jonesville Wildcat runs the ball during last Thursday’s home game against defending champs Campobello. The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Football Team emerged victorious in that contest, wining 26-8. The Wildcats will face Campobello again this Thursday in a 5 p.m. away game. Charles Warner | The Union Times Last Thursday’s game between Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and Campobello began with Jonesville kicking the ball. While Campobello was the first to score, they did not keep the lead for long as Jonesville battled back to take the lead and never relinquished it for the rest of the game. The Wildcats won Thursday’s home game 26-8 and will face Campobello this Thursday in an away game that will be held at 5 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Last Thursday’s game between Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and Campobello began with Jonesville kicking the ball. While Campobello was the first to score, they did not keep the lead for long as Jonesville battled back to take the lead and never relinquished it for the rest of the game. The Wildcats won Thursday’s home game 26-8 and will face Campobello this Thursday in an away game that will be held at 5 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville and Campobello players battle for the advantage at the beginning of last Thursday’s game on the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Football Field. Though Campobello took the lead early on, Jonesville rapidly staged a comeback, taking the lead and keeping it for the rest of the game, winning 26-8. The two teams will face each other again this Thursday at 5 p.m., this time at Campobello. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville and Campobello players battle for the advantage at the beginning of last Thursday’s game on the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Football Field. Though Campobello took the lead early on, Jonesville rapidly staged a comeback, taking the lead and keeping it for the rest of the game, winning 26-8. The two teams will face each other again this Thursday at 5 p.m., this time at Campobello. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Cheerleaders hold up a sign warning the Campobello Football Team that they are on the turf of the JEMS Wildcats and are there at their own peril. They made that warning during last Thursday’s game which was held on the JEMS Football Field. The cheerleaders’ warning turned out to be prophetic as Jonesville defeated Campobello 26-8. The two teams will face each other again this Thursday in a game that will be held at 5 p.m. on the Campobello home field. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Cheerleaders hold up a sign warning the Campobello Football Team that they are on the turf of the JEMS Wildcats and are there at their own peril. They made that warning during last Thursday’s game which was held on the JEMS Football Field. The cheerleaders’ warning turned out to be prophetic as Jonesville defeated Campobello 26-8. The two teams will face each other again this Thursday in a game that will be held at 5 p.m. on the Campobello home field. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Wildcat on the right attempts to get around a Campobello player with the football while the Jonesville Wildcat on the left attempts to stop another Campobello player. Last Thursday’s hard fought game between Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and the visiting Campobello team ended with JEMS gaining a 26-8 victory on their home field. They will play again this Thursday at 5 p.m. at Campobello. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Wildcat on the right attempts to get around a Campobello player with the football while the Jonesville Wildcat on the left attempts to stop another Campobello player. Last Thursday’s hard fought game between Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and the visiting Campobello team ended with JEMS gaining a 26-8 victory on their home field. They will play again this Thursday at 5 p.m. at Campobello. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Campobello player goes low in an attempt to get the legs out from under the Jonesville Wildcat trying to carry the ball down the field in last Thursday’s game. Played on the Jonesville Football Field, Thursday’s game saw Campobello take an early lead but lose it to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and never regain it, falling 26-8. The two teams will play again this Thursday at 5 p.m. on the Campobello home field. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Campobello player goes low in an attempt to get the legs out from under the Jonesville Wildcat trying to carry the ball down the field in last Thursday’s game. Played on the Jonesville Football Field, Thursday’s game saw Campobello take an early lead but lose it to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and never regain it, falling 26-8. The two teams will play again this Thursday at 5 p.m. on the Campobello home field.

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School (JEMS) Wildcats Football Team defeated the defending champion Campobello Wildcats 26-8 last Thursday (September 26) during a home game on the JEMS Football Field.

In a statement released Monday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced the results of Thursday’s game and discussed the Jonesville team’s performance.

“Campobello started the game well, taking the opening drive 65 yards to strike first in the contest,” Voiselle said. “They would not get the two point conversion, making it 6-0. After a couple of stops by both defenses, Jonesville would strike back with their own, 65-yard drive.

”After strong runs from Alijah Wood and Cameron Owens, Wood would find Will Turner for a 20-yard TD pass,” he said. “Owens then ran in the conversion for 2 points, making it 8-6 Jonesville. Campobello would later add a safety, resulting in a 8-8 halftime score.”

The second half would see Jonesville maintain and lengthen its lead over Campobello.

“After an onside kick attempt by Campobello to start the half, Jonesville’s Owens capped off a 50-yard drive with a 20-yard TD run,” Voiselle said. “The two-point conversion failed, making it 14-8 Jonesville. Campobello, again driving, was then sacked for an 18-yard loss by Jonesville’s Debo Woods. This key play would force a punt, getting the ball back in the Jonesville offense’s hands.

”Two plays later, Owens burst for a 65 yard TD run,” he said. “The conversion failed, making it 20-8 Jonesville. Two plays later, Will Turner snatched one of his two interceptions, allowing Owens and the Jonesville offensive line to take over the game. Owens would add another TD on the ground, finishing with a score of 26-8 Jonesville.”

Voiselle added that “Cameron Owens finished with 18 carries for 246-yard rushing, 3 TDs, a 2-point conversion and an interception in the game.”

The JEMS Wildcats will again face the Campobello Wildcats on Thursday, October 3 at 5 p.m. in an away game at Campobello.

Voiselle said that with last Thursday’s victory, Jonesville “is now 2-1, 2-0 in division play.”

Jonesville gains 26-8 victory over Campobello

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.