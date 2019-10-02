Associates donate flag to Timken Tyger River

Photo courtesy of Phillip Hagan Phillip Hagan and his fellow Timken associates donated a flag of honor to the Timken Tyger River Plant. The flag will be located inside the facility. It has the names of all the people who perished on 9/11. Hagan’s classmates in the picture are Gaffney and Tyger River Timken associates, and they assisted Hagan with the donation. They are currently being certified in the Timken management operating systems for plant leaders. This activity is being introduced worldwide at all of the Timken facilities. Photo courtesy of Phillip Hagan Phillip Hagan and his fellow Timken associates donated a flag of honor to the Timken Tyger River Plant. The flag will be located inside the facility. It has the names of all the people who perished on 9/11. Hagan’s classmates in the picture are Gaffney and Tyger River Timken associates, and they assisted Hagan with the donation. They are currently being certified in the Timken management operating systems for plant leaders. This activity is being introduced worldwide at all of the Timken facilities.

October At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of September.

• Thomas A. Tucker Exhibit

Thomas A Tucker, a Spartanburg resident has filled our gallery with 30 pieces of his artwork. Mr. Tucker is the Juror for our 2019 Art Exhibition. Thomas retired from Spartanburg School District Six as an Art Director and Instructor after 42 years in education. He has also worked in the Greenville County School system, the Greenville Museum and as an Adjunct Professor at Presbyterian College. Mr. Tucker has won numerous awards for art and photography. He has exhibited his work throughout the state of South Carolina. In 2000 Thomas was chosen as one of the photographers in the photo-exchange between Spartanburg and Winterthur, Switzerland.

• Juror Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$50 members/$60 nonmembers (lunch is included)

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Collage Boards with Suzanne Woolf

UCAC is excited to have mixed media artist Suzanne Woolf teaching with us again! In this class students will create a board using several techniques, including stenciling, mono-printing, stamping and painting. They will use ephemera to create a story collage. Supplies will be provided for you along with a mini ephemera kit to spark your creativity!

Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

$40 members/$45 nonmembers

• Halloween Camp

It’s time for camp again! Students 5K-5th are welcome to join us for a day of Halloween fun! We will create Spider Soap, Monster Door Hangers, 3D paintings, have special snacks and more!

Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 nonmembers

SPACE IS LIMITED!

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m.

New Beginnings from Chester will be singing.

The menu will be hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert, and drink for $5.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, October 3 at the USC Union Gazebo.

This is an opportunity to praise God together for His greatness and thank Him for His goodness and mercy. And as we rejoice in our salvation it is a time to pray for the lost among us. It is a time to pray for revival in the churches of our county, for our pastors and teachers and church officers.

It is also a time for much needed prayer for our country. It is a time to pray for our leaders and judges who need God’s wisdom in dealing with the many problems we have, and for healing of the hard feelings and enmities dividing our country. It is a time to pray for protection and strength for our military, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other emergency responders.

It is a time to ask God’s protection for those in our schools and for their travel to and from school, and for encouragement and strength for our teachers.

It is a time to pray for the transformation of our culture, for deliverance from the ungodliness and immorality that we see all around us.

It is a time to give thanks for our blessings and to pray for those who are in need.

Please come and be a part of this gathering of praise and prayer. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

This Is Us Fashion Show

The “This Is Us Fashion Show” will be held Saturday, October 5 from 4-6 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium.

Fashions by Union fashion retailers Label Shopper, PLUSH, Cato’s, Itty Bitty, Poppiseeds, Southern Pearls & Charm, Embroidery By Karen, Fine & Dandy Boutique, Nonie’s Boutique, and Oscar’s will be displayed.

Heavy Hor Dourves will be served.

For tickets (which are $15) call 864-680-0555.

Table For Two — Union

There will be a Table for Two at Union Medical Center on Tuesday, October 8 from 12-1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, October 22 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Table for Two is a free casual gathering for breastfeeding mothers and their babies to meet other new moms, discuss concerns and learn tips on breastfeeding and life with a new baby.

Attendance is encouraged after your baby is 2 weeks old.

To register, call 864-560-BABY or visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Prenatal.

“The Power of Perennials”

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m. for “The Power of Perennials” featuring Horticulturist Billy McBee.

In this workshop, Billy will give you pointers on how to create your own garden oasis using flowers and plants that return on their own year after year.

The workshop will be held at 301 East South Street, Union, SC.

A reception will follow the event.

Cost is $20 for non-members. Discounts apply for PPG members.

Call 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot or sign up via our events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Sims Class Of 1967 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1967 will meet Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church to discuss the 2020 Class Reunion.

Pink Sunday Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Pink Sunday Celebration on Sunday, October 14 at 11 a.m.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 19.

The first pick-up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building and the 2nd pick-up will be at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the New Walmart.

Come join us for a day of fun, and enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome.

Woman’s Day Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Woman’s Day Celebration on Sunday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

The guest Messenger will be Minister Loretta Holmes of Concord Baptist Church of Gaffney.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will have a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room, Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Must RSVP by Sunday, October 27 to Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Topics include: Input Costs & Increasing Calf Value, Economics of Back-grounding, Economics of Breeding Methods & Defined Calving Season, Economic Importance of Castration, Beef Cattle Outlook & Marketing, and Implant Study

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Trunk Or Treat/Fall Festival

A Trunk or Treat/ Fall Festival sponsored by the area churches of Buffalo on Highway 215/ Main Street at the old mill towers on Thursday, October 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Giveaways, stories, and lots of candy.

For more information call Buffalo Baptist Church at 864-427-8370.

Senior Club Meeting

The Senior Club will meet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union.

Please remember to bring items to be donated to hospice patients.

For details contact Annie Pearl Smith.

Deacon Ordination

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

The guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will be having a Revival starting Sunday, November 17.

Rev. Brad Goodall will be preaching starting at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dennis Cook will be singing from 6-6:45 p.m. Sunday night, followed by Rev. Goodall preaching at 7 p.m.

Services will be held on Monday the 18th, Tuesday the 19th and Wednesday the 20th at 7 p.m.

Come join us and enjoy the music ,fellowship as well as the message from God’s servant.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

