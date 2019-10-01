Carnegie Corner: Grant Writing Workshop

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is deeply involved in the local community in a number of areas including assisting nonprofits and local government agencies with securing grant funding. That’s why the library is hosting a Grant Writing Workshop which will be held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. The six-week series will be held October 2-November 6. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is deeply involved in the local community in a number of areas including assisting nonprofits and local government agencies with securing grant funding. That’s why the library is hosting a Grant Writing Workshop which will be held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. The six-week series will be held October 2-November 6.

Upcoming Events

September 30-October 5

Ages 0-4

Little Makers Time | October 3 | 10 a.m. | Children’s Area, Library

Grant Writing Workshop

A Grant Writing Workshop for nonprofits and local government agencies will be held at the Library at 300 East South Street, Union.

The six-week series, which will be held on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. beginning October 2 and running through November 6, will teach participants how to research grant opportunities, write proposal applications, secure partners, develop budgets and network with funding agencies/organizations.

A $50 fee will be charged for the series with the proceeds going to benefit the Library.

Call 864-427-1530 to register.

New Items Added

Adult DVD

The Snowman

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Proud Mary

Sleepless

Adult Fiction

The Ten Thousand Doors Of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Water Dancer: A Novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Shattered by Karen Robards

Adult Non-Fiction

The Chord Wheel: The Ultimate Tool For All Musicians by Jim Fleser

Juvenile DVD

Aladdin (2019)

Juvenile Fiction

Roll Of Thunder, Hear My Cry and Related Readings by Mildred D. Taylor

Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson

Young Adult DVD

Tron

Young Adult Fiction

Bearstone: With Connections by Will Hobbs

The Call Of The Wild by Jack London

The Time Machine and The War Of The Worlds by H. G. Wells

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.