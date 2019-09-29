Gathering to worship together

Photo by Andrew Kingsmore Students at Union County High School and other schools in Union County took part in the annual “See You At The Pole” event this past Wednesday (September 25). The event brings together students, parents, teachers, pastors, and student pastors around their respective school’s flagpole to pray, read scripture and worship together. See You At The Pole is a student-organized event of Christian worship that this year drew an estimated 500-600 participants in Union County. Photo by Andrew Kingsmore Students at Union County High School and other schools in Union County took part in the annual “See You At The Pole” event this past Wednesday (September 25). The event brings together students, parents, teachers, pastors, and student pastors around their respective school’s flagpole to pray, read scripture and worship together. UNION COUNTY — As many as 600 students, parents, teachers and others gathered together Wednesday morning around the flagpoles of the schools of Union County to pray, read from The Bible, and worship together.

“See You At The Pole” is an annual event of student-organized Christian worship that began in 1990 with a group of students in Texas. In the 29 years since it has grown worldwide and is now held across the United States of America and in more than 60 other countries around the world. The event takes it name from the fact that participants gather around their school’s flagpole prior to the start of the school day for a worship service that includes prayer and reading scripture from The Bible.

This year’s See You At The Pole was held Wednesday (September 25) and among the participants were an estimated 500-600 students, parents, teachers, pastors, and youth pastors at the schools of Union County. They gathered around the flagpoles at Buffalo Elementary, Foster Park Elementary, Monarch Elementary, Jonesville Elementary/Middle, Sims Middle, and Union County High schools and USC Union.

As at other schools around the world where See You At The Pole was held, the scripture read at the Union County events was taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14 in which God says the following to His people:

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

A strong message and one that is just as timely now for America in the 21st century as it was when God first spoke it to the Jewish people more than 2,500 years ago. It’s a timeliness that makes it a more than appropriate theme for an act of public worship whose participants humble themselves, pray, and ask God to heal America, the land they — and we — call home. A land, it should be noted, in just as much need of healing and a people as much in need of forgiveness as God’s Chosen People were so many centuries ago.

Up to 600 take part in ‘See You At The Pole’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

