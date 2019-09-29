Powell-Baker elected to SCC Foundation Board

Courtesy photo Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Company, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Spartanburg Community College Foundation. Courtesy photo Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Company, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Spartanburg Community College Foundation.

SPARTANBURG — A member of the Union County business community is among the newest members of the Board of Directors of the Spartanburg Community College Foundation.

In a statement released this past Thursday, September 19, the Foundation announced the election of the new members of its Board of Directors. The press release states that the Foundation, which was established in 1983, “generates resources of all kinds by building and strengthening partnerships to advance the goals of” Spartanburg Community College.

“The SCC Foundation is comprised of 23 community leaders who selflessly give of their time and talents to support the mission of assisting the college,” explains Bea Walters Smith, SCC’s Executive Director of Advancement and the Foundation. “These men and women are talented individuals who bring years of professional expertise to the foundation and are focused on providing financial support to SCC students, faculty and staff.”

A total of seven new members were elected to the Board of Directors including Andrena Powell-Baker of Union County. Powell-Baker is Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Company. Like the other new members of the board, Powell-Baker will serve a three-year term which will run from July 2019-June 2022.

“I’m honored to serve on the SCC Foundation Board on behalf of Lockhart Power Company and Union County,” Powell-Baker said Wednesday. “The Foundation’s fundraising efforts for scholarships and development are particularly impressive. I look forward to being a part of their continued success.”

Returning Members

There are 11 returning members of the Board and their numbers include another member of the Union County business community, Timken Human Resources Manager John Robbins.

Retiring Members

Five members of Board are retiring, among them Union County business community member Joe Hines of Santuc Precision LLC.

“We owe a heartfelt thank you to members who are rotating off the foundation board this year. They have provided invaluable leadership and service and for that we are grateful,” adds Smith.

Giving Opportunities

For more information on the SCC Foundation and additional giving opportunities, contact Bea Walters Smith at [email protected], (864) 4448 or visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About the Spartanburg Community College Foundation

The SCC Foundation is the 501 (c) 3 directly associated to the Spartanburg Community College. The SCC Foundation provides financial support to SCC through scholarships, curriculum resources, equipment, facilities and grants that support students, faculty and staff. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

