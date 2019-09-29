The right way to deal with anger

Anger is one of those emotions that can pop up without warning and absolutely ruin a relationship, and quite possibly our reputation. The reason we must be so careful regarding anger is because we often feel it is justified toward some kind of wrong doing. The truth is, people can’t make us something that we are not. When we justify our actions brought on by anger, we are trying to place the blame on someone else for our own inappropriate actions.

James wrote to the first century Christians to expose hypocritical practices and in turn teach better Christian behavior. He states in 1:19 “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: 20 For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.” If anger is not the work of God’s righteousness, then we should not be trying to justify our anger in regard to someone else’s words or deeds.

Now yes, people can flat out make you mad with the crazy things they do and say, however, if we are where we need to be in our walk with Christ, then our response will reflect such. If we are lacking in our Christian walk and not spending time in prayer, bible study, and in awe of our heavenly Father, then are actions will also reflect such!

We have to learn to not take things so personally, nor get offended at the unrighteousness of others. The problem is not with them — it is with us. We get angry because we want to. We give in to our emotions because we want to. We get to the place we care more about personal satisfaction and less about the consequences, than we do about our witness and desire to follow Christ.

People can only trigger some unresolved issue that we have not placed at the foot of the cross. We already know this world is filled with sin, which is why Jesus went away to prepare a place for us. Don’t let sinful actions and ugly words cause you to respond in the same, unrighteous way. Rather, be slow to respond and speak. We need to think about the possible repercussions of what may feel right at the time, but tomorrow reveals the true reality.

Be encouraged, it is not an impossible task to be kind in the face of difficulty. It is only impossible when we try to do it on our own. You are loved beyond measure by God, our Creator, who sent His Son to die for our sin and empower us with His Spirit. This world doesn’t need any more unrighteousness — it needs to see the love of God.

I pray, “Father, help me this day to lay aside all frustration and anger to make more room for Your love and peace. Forgive my selfish desire to respond to others the way I think they deserve, instead of the way You have shown us. Let me humbly accept Your ways above my own so I can share the message of salvation. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-2.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.