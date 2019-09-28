Carnegie Corner: Job recruitment

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is deeply involved in the local community in a number of areas including assisting companies seeking to recruit employees. That’s why the library is hosting a job recruitment event for RL Enterprise on Monday, September 30 from 10 a.m.-noon. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is deeply involved in the local community in a number of areas including assisting companies seeking to recruit employees. That’s why the library is hosting a job recruitment event for RL Enterprise on Monday, September 30 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Upcoming Events

September 30-October 5

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training | October 1 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Library Resource Room

Contact [email protected] to register!

Community Leader Storytime | October 1 | 10 a.m. | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Little Makers Time | October 3 | 10 a.m. | Children’s Area, Library

Job Searching?

RL Enterprise is recruiting! Stop by the library on September 30 from 10 a.m.-noon to find out more information.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

The Snowman

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Proud Mary

Sleepless

Adult Fiction

The Ten Thousand Doors Of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Water Dancer: A Novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Shattered by Karen Robards

Adult Non-Fiction

The Chord Wheel: The Ultimate Tool For All Musicians by Jim Fleser

Juvenile DVD

Aladdin (2019)

Juvenile Fiction

Roll Of Thunder, Hear My Cry and Related Readings by Mildred D. Taylor

Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson

Young Adult DVD

Tron

Young Adult Fiction

Bearstone: With Connections by Will Hobbs

The Call Of The Wild by Jack London

The Time Machine and The War Of The Worlds by H. G. Wells

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

