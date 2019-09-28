Carnegie Corner: Job recruitment

Upcoming Events
September 30-October 5
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training | October 1 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Library Resource Room
Contact [email protected] to register!
Community Leader Storytime | October 1 | 10 a.m. | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Little Makers Time | October 3 | 10 a.m. | Children’s Area, Library
Job Searching?
RL Enterprise is recruiting! Stop by the library on September 30 from 10 a.m.-noon to find out more information.
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
The Snowman
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Proud Mary
Sleepless
Adult Fiction
The Ten Thousand Doors Of January by Alix E. Harrow
The Water Dancer: A Novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Shattered by Karen Robards
Adult Non-Fiction
The Chord Wheel: The Ultimate Tool For All Musicians by Jim Fleser
Juvenile DVD
Aladdin (2019)
Juvenile Fiction
Roll Of Thunder, Hear My Cry and Related Readings by Mildred D. Taylor
Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
Young Adult DVD
Tron
Young Adult Fiction
Bearstone: With Connections by Will Hobbs
The Call Of The Wild by Jack London
The Time Machine and The War Of The Worlds by H. G. Wells
