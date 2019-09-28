God is with us through all things

Charles Warner | The Union Times If you want to truly succeed in life commit yourself to serving God and make good on that commitment to the very best of your ability. Why? Why will committing ourselves to serving God and doing so to the best of our abilty enable us to succeed in life? It will enable us to succeed because serving God, our creator, is why we were created, why we were given life and by doing what we were created to do we will be acting in accordance with God’s will in our lives and, as it is pointed out repeatedly in The Bible, those who serve God as they should are blessed, are rewarded by Him, both spiritually and even materially. A life lived in accordance with God’s will is a moral life, a life in which we treat others as we would want them to treat us, and we do so because we understand that we and they are all made in God’s image and therefore God loves us and them equally. That moral life, that Godly life, is a life no longer ruled by the wickedness that can destroy our lives and separate us from God, such separation having both temporal and eternal consequences. So when all is said and done, the life lived in accordance with God’s will is a life of success, both temporal and, even more so, eternal.