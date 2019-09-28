Airport receiving $291,105 FAA grant

Charles Warner | The Union Times U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced this week that the Union County Troy Shelton Field (Union County Airport) will receive a $291,105 Federal Aviation Administration grant. The grant will be used to purchase land in the approaches to the airport runway. The acquisition of the property is part of the ongoing efforts to lengthen the airport runway from 3,500 feet to 5,000 feet to enable it to accommodate corporate aircraft. Charles Warner | The Union Times U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced this week that the Union County Troy Shelton Field (Union County Airport) will receive a $291,105 Federal Aviation Administration grant. The grant will be used to purchase land in the approaches to the airport runway. The acquisition of the property is part of the ongoing efforts to lengthen the airport runway from 3,500 feet to 5,000 feet to enable it to accommodate corporate aircraft.

UNION COUNTY — The ongoing effort to expand the Union County Airport got a nearly $300,000 boost this week courtesy of the US Department of Transportation.

In a statement released Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in South Carolina will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

Among the 15 South Carolina airports receiving grants under the FAA allotment announced by Chao is the Union County Troy Shelton Field (Union County Airport) which will receive $291,105 which the press release states “will be used to acquire land for airport approaches in the Runway 23 protection zone.”

Union County Airport Director Ronnie Wade welcomed Chao’s announcement and the awarding of the FAA grant, pointing out that is is part of an ongoing process that not only enables the county to do what those funds are allotted for, but also to move forward with the next phase of the project.

“We’re working with the FAA to choose the engineering firm for the next five years and we’ll be doing our request for engineering services,” Wade said Wednesday. “For the grant you have to have your engineering specs and once we select an engineer we’ll start the process for the next grant.

“For this grant announced by Secretary Chao, we have a property owner who has a home and five acres of land and they’ve agreed to sell us the property. The property is in the approach area to the airport and so we needed to purchase that as part of the lengthening of the runway.”

Chao’s announcement comes nearly one month after Union County Council, meeting in special session on Thursday, August 29, voted unanimously to authorize Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to spend up to $200,000 out of the county’s Economic Development Infrastructure and Community Development Account to purchase property to add it to the airport layout plan and overall airport improvements.

Prior to the vote, Hart informed council that the county had applied for and received approval from the FAA for a grant to purchase property for the project. Hart asked council to authorize the use of county funds to secure the property and then apply for reimbursement of 90 percent of the cost from the FAA and 5 percent from the State of South Carolina. He said the remaining 5 percent would be funded by the county with funds from the Capital Improvements Account in the airport’s current budget.

In addition to authorizing Hart to spend the requested $200,000, council also directed that the funds are to be reimbursed by the federal and state governments and the county’s 2019-2020 Capital Improvements Account.

Wade said that the funding approved by council will be used to purchase the house in the approach zone and the funds announced by Chao will be used to reimburse the county. He said he is hoping that once the county has taken possession of the house he hopes to find a community group that would be interested in taking it over and relocating it.

The acquisition of the property is part of the ongoing plan to expand the airport including lengthening its runway from its current length of 3,500 feet to 5,000 feet. Lengthening the runway to 5,000 feet would enable it to accommodate corporate aircraft which at present time can’t fly in and fly out from it because of insurance requirements. The inability of corporate aircraft to take off and land at the airport is an inconvenience to businesses that must land their aircraft in Spartanburg and commute by vehicle to Union County. This inconvenience makes the county less attract to new business and industry and so the lengthening of the runway is important to Union County’s future economic development.

Economic Growth And Competitiveness

The press release states that the FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

To be used to acquire land for airport approaches

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

