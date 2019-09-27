Lady Tigers fall to D.R. Hill

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Volleyball Team lost Wednesday to D.R. Hill 3-2.

In a statement released this afternoon (Friday), Sims Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan announced the results of Wednesday’s game and also reviewed and analyzed the performance of the Lady Tigers.

“Game One was 20-25, Game Two 25-22, Game Three was 27-25, Game Four was 21-25, Game Five 15-7,” Duncan said. “We started off sluggish, but fought back hard. We lost the first two games, and came back and won the next two, then played the tiebreaker and lost. We just could not get back to it after the losses.

”Emma Hart had a great game serving and playing front row,” she said. “Michaela Purdie has some really nice digs and hustled after all balls in her way. Kara Pruitt came in and hustled to make some nice saves.”

Duncan said the problem for the team “is still movement and communication. We have to do better. Also, the team had just little small hits and serves right over the net, and we were not used to that. That really hurt us along with just volleying the ball back over one time. We started playing like that.”

The Lady Tigers take on Gable in an away this coming Monday (September 30).

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan.

