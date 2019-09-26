Library named a ‘community champion’

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Joint Carolinas Conference held Wednesday, September 18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center was the site of the SCRPA Awards Luncheon during which the Union County Carnegie Library was presented the 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Joint Carolinas Conference held Wednesday, September 18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center was the site of the SCRPA Awards Luncheon during which the Union County Carnegie Library was presented the 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association’s (SCRPA) 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award. This year’s recipient of the award is the Union County Carnegie Library which was presented the award during the SCPRA Awards Luncheon at the Joint Carolinas Conference the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, September 18. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association’s (SCRPA) 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award. This year’s recipient of the award is the Union County Carnegie Library which was presented the award during the SCPRA Awards Luncheon at the Joint Carolinas Conference the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, September 18. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine holds the SCPRA’s 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award which she accepted on behalf of the library during the SCPRA Awards Luncheon at the Joint Carolinas Conference held Wednesday, September 18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine holds the SCPRA’s 2019 “Champion for Our Community” award which she accepted on behalf of the library during the SCPRA Awards Luncheon at the Joint Carolinas Conference held Wednesday, September 18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is a “community champion’ and has been recognized as such for its championship of the commuity it serves by being named the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association’s (SCRPA) 2019 “Champion for Our Community.”

In a July 16 letter to Union County Airport/Stadium Director Ronnie Wade, Eric Davis, Chair of the SCRPA Awards and Citations Commuittee, states the committee had received Wade’s nomination of the Carnegie Library for the award and that, after careful consideration, had seleted the Library to receive the award.

“We noted the numerous contributions and dedication to the parks and recreation profession shown through your partnership with this organization, and we greatly appreciate their work and your leadership,” Davis said.

The award was presented to Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine at the SCRPA Awards Luncheon during the Wednesday September 18 Joint Carolinas Conference at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

In his letter nominating the Library for the award, Wade wrote the following:

The Union County Library System is a community champion. The Library partners with more than 55 agencies on an ongoing basis to increase services here in Union, and one of the Library’s many partner agencies is the Union County Recreation Department. The Library supports recreational activities in the community by sharing resources, including supplies and staff, with the recreation department to ensure that all of Union’s residents are able to participate in recreational programs.

Union’s residents face many barriers, including high-poverty and low health (the county is ranked 34th out of 46 for overall health outcomes). Access to free or low-cost recreational activities are important to improving health in Union; however, Union is a county that has struggled with limited resources for many years, and in order to maintain quality services, it is crucial that agencies work together.

Many agencies like the recreation department are often unable to participate in community outreach efforts because of the limited number of full time staff, with only one full time staff member available to coordinate recreational programs. As a result, the department focuses on core services, such as league sports like football and softball, and on coordinating the physical spaces that host league and other recreational activities.

The Union Library helps coordinate community efforts to ensure that the Recreation department is able to serve more of the community than it could independently, even when recreation staff may be unable to attend a program or planning meetings.

KidsFest and Summer Reading are just two of the many programs that demonstrate how the Union Library is able to engage many different partners, stretch resources and create collaborative programs to improve quality of life for all of Union. KidsFest is a free annual event for children, ages birth-4, and their families, which provides tools for early learning, as well as information and access to services for some of Union’s most vulnerable populations. While Union County First Steps is the lead agency for this effort, the Union Library ensures that partners and sponsors engage in the event, and also assists with planning and promoting the event. Because of the Union Library’s facilitation, the Union Recreation Department is able to participate in this event.

The Library attends planning meetings and contacts partners and vendors, taking time to understand all that each partner can bring to the table, and then communicates what is needed from each partner agency to make the event a success. The Library is able to guide the recreation department, who provides a staff person and supplies for KidsFest, without the department having to pull resources away from core services. As a result, the recreation department is able to positively impact more than 200 young children and 100 adults each year in a single day through this event at almost no cost to the department.

The Union Library also coordinates a county-wide Summer Reading program, providing the largest summer program in the county and providing support to all other summer programs, including the school district’s Read to Succeed Camp. The Summer Reading program spans two full months during the summer and engages all members of the community in literacy-based activities. The recreation department is able to support and participate in the Union Library Summer Reading program, which serves more than 2000 residents through more than 50 programs each year.

Some of the key ways the Library collaborates with the recreation department is through the Monday Movie nights, which are free, family-friendly outdoor movie showings at the Library and the Teen Lock-In at the Timken Sports Complex. The recreation department and library share supplies and staff for these programs.

Another key program is the annual Teen Lock-In, which takes place at the Timken Sports Complex. Last year, the Teen Lock-In, which is exclusively for children in grades 6-12, had 85 teens participate in this free program, and they were able to play games, use the ball fields, and interact with each other in a safe environment. Union does not have any entertainment facilities, such as a movie theater or bowling alley, where teens can go during the summer. The Teen Lock-In is one of only a few opportunities available to teens during the summer. Both the Library and the recreation department participate in the planning of this event with the Library taking lead on coordinating activities and promoting it.

Additionally, the recreation department has been able to partner with the library to provide support staff for recreational activities at the library, using the recreation equipment that is available through the library. These activities include outdoor game days (featuring cornhole and water-based activities), virtual reality and indoor gaming, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs.

Yet another way that the Library supports and encourages the community to engage in recreational activities is through the loan of recreation equipment. The Library provides community members the opportunity to borrow a range of equipment, including sports balls (basketballs, soccer balls, etc.), outdoor games (cornhole, giant jenga, ring toss, ladder toss, etc.), and curriculum kits focused on exercise that incorporate literacy with exercise activities.

The Library has also recently partnered with the Union Medical Center to add health screening equipment and exercise equipment to the Library collection in order to further expand the community’s access to opportunities to be healthy and engage in positive activities together as a family. Additionally, the Union Library participates in Union County’s Public Health Taskforce and the Blueprint for Rural Health initiative through the SC Office for Rural Health, with the Library hosting Blueprint meetings each month.

The Union Library’s willingness to participate in as many outreach efforts throughout Union County as possible is largely responsible for the Union County Recreational Department’s ability to expand recreational programming in the county and to serve a larger portion of the community. Without the Union County Library System, Union residents would have substantially decreased access to programs and services that improve quality of life.

Drinkwine thanked the library’s board and staff for their combined efforts which led to the library winning the award.

“I am thankful for the hard work of the library team,” Drinkwine said Tuesday. “We have a great staff and board who are committed to serving Union in as many ways as possible. I accepted the award but it is our staff and board whose work together has made all this possible.”

Drinkwine added that she is looking forward to the library continuing its collaboration with the recreation department.

“We are excited about being able to do all this with the recreation department,” Drinkwine said. “We look forward to doing more together in the future.”

Receives SCRPA ‘Champion for Our Community’ Award

