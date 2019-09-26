USC Union to honor Littlejohn

Littlejohn Littlejohn

UNION COUNTY — The Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education will hold their annual Founders’ Day program on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at the USC Union auditorium. This year’s honoree is the late Mrs. Deborah Howell Littlejohn.

Deborah Howell Littlejohn was born in Union, SC in 1952. Her parents were the late William and Mildred Howell. Mrs. Littlejohn attended Union County Schools. After graduating from Union High School, Mrs. Littlejohn attended USC Union where she earned an Associate in Arts degree. She continued her education in the University of South Carolina system by transferring to Columbia to enter the teaching program and received her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education. She later earned a Master’s degree in Elementary Education from Converse College.

For 28 years, Mrs. Littlejohn taught kindergarten at Jonesville Elementary School and was chosen by her colleagues as the Teacher of the Year in 2002. Mrs. Littlejohn was loved and respected by her co-workers and her students. During her career, she served as a member of the Palmetto Teachers Association, SCACUS, and the International Reading Association.

In December of 2002, Mrs. Littlejohn was appointed to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education where she served for over 16 years. She held the office of Vice Chairperson for many years. She also was a member of the University of South Carolina Palmetto College Board of Visitors.

Her love of her community was evident as Mrs. Littlejohn participated in activities such as Relay for life, American Cancer Society, Leukemia and Lymphoma Association and Walk America. Mrs. Littlejohn had been a member of Union First Presbyterian Church since she was 6 years old. She loved her church and was a past Deacon and Elder. She was the second woman ever elected to the Session of Elders and served on many other committees at the church as well. She also served as treasurer for the Net Berry Memorial Fund.

Mrs. Littlejohn was married to James P. (Pat) Littlejohn on August 9, 1974 and they have one son, Patrick and two grandchildren, Asher and Paylen. Mrs. Littlejohn passed away on April 28, 2019 after a courageous battle against ALS.

There will be a reception in the lobby of USC Union’s Main Building immediately following the program. The public is invited to attend.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

