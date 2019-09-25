God is forever faithful and trustworthy

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sin is powerful and it is powerful both where the smallest of sins are concerned and where the greatest of sins are concerned, a power that grows more powerful the more we indulge in sin, especially as we make excuses to try and justify our sinning. One of the terrible truths about sin is that the more we sin and the more we excuse it the easier it becomes for us to sin and to let sin take over our lives. Another terrible truth is that small sins serve as gateways to greater sins and the self deceptions we use to justify those small sins make it easier for us to engage in even greater self deceptions to justify those greater ones. The most terrible truth of all, however, is that sin can and does separate us from God, a separation that can be eternal. That is the terrible price of sin. What makes sin even more powerful, however, is that we cannot overcome it on our own because of its power to seduce and wear us down to the point where we simply give in to it and continue down the path of destruction. There is, however, something more powerful than sin and that is God’s grace which brings with it rescue from sin and self deception in this life and eternal salvation when our earthly lives are over. Only God can forgive us our sins and we only escape the power of sin when we accept God’s grace by accepting Jesus Christ, His Only Begotten Son, as our Lord and Savior and allowing His Shed Blood to wash away our sins, and then letting His Holy Spirit lead, guide, and direct us in our lives so we do not continue our sinful ways. We also have, in The Bible, God’s Holy Word, the information, examples, messages, and road maps we need on how we are to live our lives in accordance with God’s Will. When we let God’s grace into our lives we begin to see the beginning of the breaking of the power of sin over us and we begin to live lives that are happier, healthier, and more peaceful and fulfilling than when we were letting sin run us ragged. We also, when this life ends, find ourselves on the right side of eternity. All this depends, however, on us recognizing that we cannot break the power sin has over us and turn to God and let His Grace take over our lives. So there you have it, you can let sin rule and destroy your life and eternity or you can let God take control and live the life you should be living and have the eternity you want. It’s your choice, so choose wisely as it will have consequences both temporal and eternal.

Read Jeremiah 29:10-14

“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

— Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you being faithful and trustworthy in your promises. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God never fails me.

