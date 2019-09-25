Speaking to humanity at USC Union

Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Kidd’s Covered Bridge” by Todd Baxter is one of the more than 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s 2019 Art Exhibition now on display in the Main Building of USC Union. The UCAC will hold its Award and Opening Reception for the Art Exhibit at the USC Union Main Building this Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. The awards will be presented at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium. The reception will then continue on the Main Floor where refreshments will be served, those attending can meet the artists, and vote on which art they feel should receive the UCAC People’s Choice Award. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Kidd’s Covered Bridge” by Todd Baxter is one of the more than 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council’s 2019 Art Exhibition now on display in the Main Building of USC Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times "Driving Miss Mattie" by Sonya Diimier is one of the more than 50 entries in the Union County Arts Council's 2019 Art Exhibition now on display in the Main Building of USC Union. Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council "Dancers" is one of 30 works by Spartanburg artist Thomas A. Tucker currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery. Tucker is the Juror for the UCAC's 2019 Art Exhibit and judged the more than 50 works of art in the exhibit and selected which of them will receive the awards sponsored by Arts Council patrons. The awards will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m. during a public reception at USC Union. The UCAC Art Gallery will be open Thursday from 7-7:30 p.m. to give the public the opportunity to view Tucker's work. The reception will then continue on the Main Floor where refreshments will be served, those attending can meet the artists, and vote on which art they feel should receive the UCAC People’s Choice Award.

UNION COUNTY — Art “speaks to humanity” and is a “driver of civilization” according to the Juror for the Union County Arts Council’s 2019 Art Exhibiton which is being held this Thursday at the USC Union Main Building.

In a statement released Friday, UCAC Director Amber Ivey announced that the Juror for the 2019 Art Exhibition is Spartanburg artist Thomas A. Tucker whose work is currently on display at the UCAC Art Gallery at 116 East Main Street in downtown Union.

The Art Exhibition is an annual collaboration between the UCAC and USC Union that brings artists from across South Carolina to exhibit their work in USC Union’s Main Building. Ivey said this year the Art Exhibition drew more than 50 entries, all of which she said are now on display in the Main Hall, all of which have been judged by Tucker.

As Juror, Tucker judges and selects which of the works on display will receive the following awards sponsored by the individual and business supporters of the UCAC:

• Arthur State Bank Award — $750

• Founders FCU Award — $500

• Timken Tyger River Plant Award — $500

• Mrs. W.J. Whitener Award — $400

• Mrs. Barbara Harter Rippy Award — $400

• Switzer Award — $300

• Wilburn Award — $300

• Union Family Pharmacy Award — $250

• Frank Hart Allstate Insurance County Award — $250

“They are the supporters of the Arts Council,” Ivey said in thanking the sponsors of the awards. “Their generosity has made the Art Exhibition possible.”

Ivey said the winning works selected by Tucker will be formally recognized at the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception for the 2019 Art Exhibit at the USC Union Main Building this Thursday (September 26) from 6-7:30 p.m. The awards will be presented at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium. The reception will then continue on the Main Floor where refreshments will be served.

The reception is open to the public with those attending having the opportunity to speak with the artists about their work. In addition, those in attendance will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of artwork on display at the exhibit with the winning work receiving the UCAC People’s Choice Award ($100).

Ivey also announced that the UCAC Art Gallery will be open Thursday from 7-7:30 p.m. to give the public the opportunity to view the 30 works of art by Tucker currently on display there. Tucker’s work will remain on display at the Art Gallery through November 1. She added that Tucker will teach a workshop at the UCAC Art Gallery on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be provided to those taking part in the workshop.

Artist Biography

Thomas Asberry Tucker, a photographer, artist, art educator, and art director was born in Spartanburg County.

Thomas was educated in Spartanburg City Public Schools and was influenced by his art teachers, Mr. Raymond Floyd and Dr. MacArthur Goodwin. Thomas received a B.A. degree in Art Education from Berea College, Berea, Kentucky. He continued his education at the University of South Carolina receiving an M.A. degree in Art Education and then 30 hours above from the University of South Carolina and Furman University.

Thomas retired from Spartanburg School District Six as an Art Director and Instructor after 42 years in education. He has also worked in the Greenville County School system, the Greenville Museum and as an Adjunct Professor at Presbyterian College.

Thomas has been recognized or nominated as “Teacher of the Year” several times in his career. In 1992 and 2004 Thomas was selected as the South Carolina Art Education Association Middle School Educator of the Year. In 2017 he was awarded the Thomas Hatfield Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Carolina Art Education Association.

Thomas has won numerous awards for art and photography. He has exhibited his work throughout the state of South Carolina. In 2000 Thomas was chosen as one of the photographers in the photo-exchange between Spartanburg and Winterthur, Switzerland.

Thomas’ work has been published in “Artist Among Us” 2011, “Hub City Anthology 1” 1996 and “Hub City Anthology 2” 2000.

Artistic Statement

I was exposed to Art at a very early age, since then, I have continued a lifelong search in novel ways to teach art, create art and define art.

I taught art for many years at all educational levels. During those years, I found that there are many ways to teach and create art and those ways have not been exhausted.

In my search for the meaning of Art, I have discovered that art is a universal form that has its own language. Art bridges the gap between thinking and feeling, it is a way of seeing and knowing. Art speaks to humanity and is a driver of civilization.

UCAC holding 2019 Art Exhibition Thursday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.