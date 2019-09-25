Read under the ‘Friday Night Lights’

Image courtesy of the Union County School District Union R.E.A.D.S. (Read Everyday and Discover Success) is sponsoring a very special “Friday Night Lights ” at the Union County High School Football Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union, this Friday (September 27) from 7:30-8:30 p.m. All families are invited to attend and bring their “favorite books, lawn chairs, and blankets” and “come read under the stadium lights!” Those attending are invited to “visit all school booths” that will be there and “explore reading showcases, win door prizes, receive free books, and meet and greet guest readers.” Union R.E.A.D.S. is urging people to attend because “this is one Friday nigh under the lights you do not want to miss.” Image courtesy of the Union County School District Union R.E.A.D.S. (Read Everyday and Discover Success) is sponsoring a very special “Friday Night Lights ” at the Union County High School Football Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union, this Friday (September 27) from 7:30-8:30 p.m. All families are invited to attend and bring their “favorite books, lawn chairs, and blankets” and “come read under the stadium lights!” Those attending are invited to “visit all school booths” that will be there and “explore reading showcases, win door prizes, receive free books, and meet and greet guest readers.” Union R.E.A.D.S. is urging people to attend because “this is one Friday nigh under the lights you do not want to miss.”

Friday Night Lights Reading Event

The public is being invited to take part in a “Friday Night Lights” reading event this Friday at the Union County High School Football Stadium at 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

Sponsored by Union R.E.A.D.S. (Read Everyday and Discover Success) the event will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and the public is urged to “come read under the stadium lights!”

Union R.E.A.D.S. is inviting “all families to attend” and “bring your favorite book” along with “lawn chairs and blankets.” Those attending are also urged to “visit all school booths” at the event in order to:

• Explore reading showcases

• Win door prizes

• Receive free books

• Meet and gree guest readers

Kona Ice will also be the event.

According to Union R.E.A.D.S. “this is one Friday night under the lights you do not want to miss!”

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 25 at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be provided.

Environmental Art And Music Festival

The Environmental Art and Music Festival is coming to historic downtown Union on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

Come celebrate the natural beauty of Union County, SC as we feature art exhibits at USC-Union, Union County Arts Council, the Union County Museum, the Union Carnegie Library as well as an outdoor sculpture exhibit at the Piedmont Physic Garden.

We will also feature a Main Street Art Stroll with art exhibits and decorations in the windows of participating businesses along our Historic Main Street Corridor.

Our Vendor Village will be set up at USC-Union’s Patron Park featuring food trucks, educational exhibits and artisans from across the Piedmont.

And last but not least, we will have LIVE music concerts on both evenings!

Mark your calendars and spread the word! For a detailed schedule visit https://piedmontphysicgarden.org/art-and-music-festival

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

Free Give Away

Life Changing Ministry, 501 Hart Street, Union, will have a Free Give Away Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m.-noon.

The items to be given away include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and shoes. There will also be household items to be given away.

The Give Away will be in the church parking lot and on its lower level.

Ladies Night Out

Bethany AME Church of Kelton will be hosting a Ladies Night Out on Saturday, September 28 at 6 p.m.

Rev. Juanita Giles will be the guest speaker.

Attire is purple and gold.

Big Gospel Extravaganza

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Big Gospel Extravaganza on Sunday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

The following groups will be on program: national recording artist, Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires of Rocky Mount, NC; Rev. Matthew Mickens and The New Highway Travelers of Hopkins, SC; Ricky McDuffie and The Family of Bennettsville, SC; Pastor Bobby Cohen and The Men of Standard of Greer, SC; Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor of Bishopville, SC; and Harold Williamson and The New Wondering Souls of Shelby, NC.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. The public is invited.

Contact Peggy for tickets at (864) 427-2112 or DeLois at (864) 948-0025.

Reverend Michael A. Glenn is the church pastor.

Family And Friends

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold its Families and Friends program on Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Carlton E. Austin of Mill Rock Baptist Church, Gray Court, is the speaker.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, September 30 at 5:15 p.m. at the First Steps mobile at Buffalo Elementary School, located at 733 Main St. in Buffalo.

The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director at (864) 466-7647 prior to the start of the meeting.

September At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of September.

• Thomas A. Tucker Exhibit

Thomas A Tucker, a Spartanburg resident has filled our gallery with 30 pieces of his artwork. Mr. Tucker is the Juror for our 2019 Art Exhibition. Thomas retired from Spartanburg School District Six as an Art Director and Instructor after 42 years in education. He has also worked in the Greenville County School system, the Greenville Museum and as an Adjunct Professor at Presbyterian College. Mr. Tucker has won numerous awards for art and photography. He has exhibited his work throughout the state of South Carolina. In 2000 Thomas was chosen as one of the photographers in the photo-exchange between Spartanburg and Winterthur, Switzerland.

• Juror Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$50 members/$60 nonmembers (lunch is included)

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us September 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, September 27 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

• Collage Boards with Suzanne Woolf

UCAC is excited to have mixed media artist Suzanne Woolf teaching with us again! In this class students will create a board using several techniques, including stenciling, mono-printing, stamping and painting. They will use ephemera to create a story collage. Supplies will be provided for you along with a mini ephemera kit to spark your creativity!

Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

$40 members/$45 nonmembers

• Halloween Camp

It’s time for camp again! Students 5K-5th are welcome to join us for a day of Halloween fun! We will create Spider Soap, Monster Door Hangers, 3D paintings, have special snacks and more!

Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 nonmembers

SPACE IS LIMITED!

• Art Exhibition

Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Art Exhibition held at the USC-Union Main Campus on September 26, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

Reception will follow awards

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council, Union County Chamber of Commerce, and Union County Historical Society are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, October 1 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wilbur Smith will present a program on Varrora Mite Treatments.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m.

New Beginnings from Chester will be singing.

The menu will be hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert, and drink for $5.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

“The Power of Perennials”

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m. for “The Power of Perennials” featuring Horticulturist Billy McBee.

In this workshop, Billy will give you pointers on how to create your own garden oasis using flowers and plants that return on their own year after year.

The workshop will be held at 301 East South Street, Union, SC.

A reception will follow the event.

Cost is $20 for non-members. Discounts apply for PPG members.

Call 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot or sign up via our events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Pink Sunday Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Pink Sunday Celebration on Sunday, October 14 at 11 a.m.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 19.

The first pick-up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building and the 2nd pick-up will be at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the New Walmart.

Come join us for a day of fun, and enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome.

Woman’s Day Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Woman’s Day Celebration on Sunday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

The guest Messenger will be Minister Loretta Holmes of Concord Baptist Church of Gaffney.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will have a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room, Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Must RSVP by Sunday, October 27 to Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Topics include: Input Costs & Increasing Calf Value, Economics of Back-grounding, Economics of Breeding Methods & Defined Calving Season, Economic Importance of Castration, Beef Cattle Outlook & Marketing, and Implant Study

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Trunk Or Treat/Fall Festival

A Trunk or Treat/ Fall Festival sponsored by the area churches of Buffalo on Highway 215/ Main Street at the old mill towers on Thursday, October 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Giveaways, stories, and lots of candy.

For more information call Buffalo Baptist Church at 864-427-8370.

Senior Club Meeting

The Senior Club will meet from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union.

Please remember to bring items to be donated to hospice patients.

For details contact Annie Pearl Smith.

Deacon Ordination

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

The guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

