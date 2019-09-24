Another run at a region title

Photo by Brett Shugart Anna Rose Sawyer plays the trumpet for the Union County High School Sting Machine before the UCHS game with Greer this past Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Greer 28-14 in Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. They are off this Friday but will be back in action on Friday, October 4 when they take on Clinton in an away game. Photo by Brett Shugart Anna Rose Sawyer plays the trumpet for the Union County High School Sting Machine before the UCHS game with Greer this past Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Greer 28-14 in Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. They are off this Friday but will be back in action on Friday, October 4 when they take on Clinton in an away game. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover prepares to make another pass during Friday’s home game against Greer. Glover passed for 225 yards in the win. The Yellow Jackets will play their next game away from home on Friday, October 4 against Clinton. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover prepares to make another pass during Friday’s home game against Greer. Glover passed for 225 yards in the win. The Yellow Jackets will play their next game away from home on Friday, October 4 against Clinton. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets are now 2-3 on the season after winning the latest edition of the Jacket Bowl over rival Greer on Friday night 28-14. The Jackets will now have a bye week before they open region play next week.

The Union County defense was the story of the game this week. The defense has been improving each week, and they had their best performance to date on Friday. They held the Greer offense to only fourteen points and forced a total of six turnovers. The Jackets were able to pickoff Greer quarterback Raheim Jeter five times while forcing another Greer turnover on a fumble.

Kesean Glover

Offensively, Kesean Glover had a good night throwing the football. Glover went 11 of 16 for 225 yards. He also ran the ball fourteen times for thirty-four yards and two touchdowns. Glover did throw two interceptions in the game.

Same Record

The Jackets end non-region play with the same record they did last year, 2-3. Last year they had wins over Broome and AC Flora and this year it is Broome and Greer. So the question is are the Jackets primed to make another run like last year through the region and through the playoffs?

Junior Owens

At the start of the season our biggest questions were how will the offensive line play with four new starters, and who will be able to fill the shoes of TT Kershaw. Let’s start with the second question first. Junior Owens has really stepped up and done a good job of running the football for Union County. His speed and ability to get up field quickly has made him a big threat out of the backfield for the Jackets. I was impressed with him and his play at Gaffney in a big game despite the Jackets getting the loss.

Improving

As for the first question, the offensive line has definitely had its struggles this year, but I think they are starting to improve. The talent and athletic ability of the quarterback and running backs have been able to help hide some of the youth and inexperience along the offensive front. Coach Bryan Robinson was one of the best offensive lineman that Union High School ever had and now he is one of the best offensive line coaches in the state. There is definitely some work to be done up front but I have seen improvement.

Region Play

The Jackets will kick off the region portion of the schedule next week. The Red Devils are so far 1-3 and they do have a game this week against Pendleton. The biggest challenge for the Jackets on the upcoming schedule will be a match-up with the Woodruff Wolverines on October 11. The Wolverines went toe to toe last week with the Chapman Panthers in a game Chapman ended up winning by two touchdowns. The Jackets will then face Mid-Carolina, Newberry, and Emerald to wrap up the regular season. Union County should be ready for a run at another region title.

New Stadium

Elsewhere in our area, the Spartanburg Vikings will open their new home stadium on Friday as they host the Hillcrest Rams. I have been to the new stadium and it is beyond nice. Completely state of the art down to the the lights and scoreboard. The field is turf and is really nice.

If you get a chance or aren’t doing anything this Friday since the Jackets are off, you should come by and see this new facility. It is located on the campus of the new Spartanburg High School on East Main St next to Home Depot.

Picks For This Week

• Dorman over Boiling Springs

• Landrum over West Oak

• Chesnee over Blacksburg

• Wren over Broome

• Chapman over Eastside

• Byrnes over Gaffney

Photo by Brett Shugart Anna Rose Sawyer plays the trumpet for the Union County High School Sting Machine before the UCHS game with Greer this past Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Greer 28-14 in Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. They are off this Friday but will be back in action on Friday, October 4 when they take on Clinton in an away game. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9146.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Anna Rose Sawyer plays the trumpet for the Union County High School Sting Machine before the UCHS game with Greer this past Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Greer 28-14 in Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. They are off this Friday but will be back in action on Friday, October 4 when they take on Clinton in an away game. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9766.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover prepares to make another pass during Friday’s home game against Greer. Glover passed for 225 yards in the win. The Yellow Jackets will play their next game away from home on Friday, October 4 against Clinton. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9314.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover prepares to make another pass during Friday’s home game against Greer. Glover passed for 225 yards in the win. The Yellow Jackets will play their next game away from home on Friday, October 4 against Clinton. Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9444.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart The New Turnover Robe got a lot of use during Friday night’s game at the Union County Stadium as the Union County High School Yellow Jackets forced six Greer turnovers including five interceptions. The Yellow Jackets are off this Friday but will face Clinton in an away game on Friday, October 4.

Improving Yellow Jackets beat Greer 28-14

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]