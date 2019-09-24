Lady Tigers fall to Boiling Springs

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Volleyball Team lost Monday to Boiling Springs 3-0.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sims Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan announced the results of Monday’s game and also reviewed and analyzed the performance of the Lady Tigers.

”The first game was 16-25; second one 10-25; and the third was 11-25,” Duncan said. “We were very sluggish, and not mentally focused in either of the games. We did not have a good serving or passing game, and that has to happen. On a positive note, we did have some movement at the net to try to block, but overall communication and movement hurt us.

“We are now 3-2 in the Peachtree Conference, but we should be 5-0,” she said. “We could have hung with them and all of the teams we have played. We have some very talented girls, but yesterday we just could not pull it off. We have a lot to work on until the end of the season.”

Duncan said that the Lady Tigers will play D.R. Hill in an away game on Wednesday, September 25 and will play Gable in an away game on Monday, September 30. She said the team will be off on Wednesday, October 2, and then play Dawkins in an away game on Monday, October 7. Then, on Wednesday, October 9, Duncan said the Lady Tiger will have their “Senior Night” and “Pink Out” game.

Will play DR Hill and Gable in away games

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan.

