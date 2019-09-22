A land transfer and two rezonings

Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union acquired this property at 510 South Pinckney Street from the Delinquent Tax Collector and demolished the building that was on it and cleaned up the site. It is now in the process of transferring it to the next door neighbor for $4,000. The city owns similar properties around Union and is prepared to transfer them to individuals and businesses interested in acquiring, maintaining, and making use of them. Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union acquired this property at 510 South Pinckney Street from the Delinquent Tax Collector and demolished the building that was on it and cleaned up the site. It is now in the process of transferring it to the next door neighbor for $4,000. The city owns similar properties around Union and is prepared to transfer them to individuals and businesses interested in acquiring, maintaining, and making use of them. Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind this bordered up facade is an empty space where a building once stood before burning to the ground a few years ago. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into a much more inviting public space that would be called the “Main Street Alleyway.” Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate a local match for a grant the city will seek from the Municipal Association of South Carolina to help finance the project. Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind this bordered up facade is an empty space where a building once stood before burning to the ground a few years ago. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into a much more inviting public space that would be called the “Main Street Alleyway.” Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate a local match for a grant the city will seek from the Municipal Association of South Carolina to help finance the project. Image courtesy of the City of Union This property at 215 Ravenscroft Street (highlighted in red) is being rezoned by the City of Union at the request of the owner to permit the location of a manufactured home on the site. Image courtesy of the City of Union This property at 215 Ravenscroft Street (highlighted in red) is being rezoned by the City of Union at the request of the owner to permit the location of a manufactured home on the site. Image courtesy of the City of Union This property at at 1008 West Main Street (highlighted in red) is being rezoned by the City of Union at the request of the owner to permit a residence to be located on the site. Image courtesy of the City of Union This property at at 1008 West Main Street (highlighted in red) is being rezoned by the City of Union at the request of the owner to permit a residence to be located on the site. Image courtesy of the City of Union This is a concept rendition of what the “Main Street Alleyway” project would look like when completed. The site, located at 119 West Main Street in downtown Union, is currently just a boarded up facade behind which is the empty space left when the building that used to be there burned down. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into the much more appealing space depicted here. Image courtesy of the City of Union This is a concept rendition of what the “Main Street Alleyway” project would look like when completed. The site, located at 119 West Main Street in downtown Union, is currently just a boarded up facade behind which is the empty space left when the building that used to be there burned down. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into the much more appealing space depicted here.

UNION — After you demolish and clear away a dilapidated/abandoned building what do you do with the land it used to sit on?

If you’re the City of Union you transfer it to the next door neighbor after they express an interest in buying it.

That was what Union City Council did during its September meeting Tuesday evening when it voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing City Administrator Joe Nichols to transfer a 0.334-acre tract of land at 510 South Pinckney Street to Sonja Hardy for $4,000.

In presenting his recommendation to council that the transfer be approved, Nichols pointed out that the property was acquired by the city by tax deed from the Delinquent Tax Collector. Nichols said that over the years the city has acquired a number of properties with abandoned/dilapidated buildings on them, demolished the structures and cleaned up those sites. He said that the owners of properties adjacent to these sites like Hardy have expressed an interest in acquiring them in order to maintain and use them.

The ordinance states that the sale of the property “is for valuable consideration and will enhance efforts to stabilize the neighborhood.” It further states that by selling the property to Hardy “there will be an increase in property tax revenue, property tax values in the area will increase and the neighborhood will be improved.”

Nichols pointed out that the properties are attractive sites for development with the demolition of the abandoned/dilapidated structures that once stood on them and the subsequent clean-up of them. In addition to having been cleaned up by the city, Nichols said the sites have all the necessary utilities present which he said makes them even more appealing for acquisition and development by neighbors and other private individuals as well as developers and other businesses.

In addition to paying the $4,000 for the property itself, Nichols said Hardy will also pay any additional costs involved in the transfer as required by the city’s Procurement Policy.

Main Street Alleyway

What is now merely a facade with boarded up window space and doorway that hides from view the empty space once occupied by a building that burned down some time ago could soon become an inviting public space called the “Main Street Alleyway.

Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution stating the city’s commitment to providing a local match for a Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Economic Development Grant. The resolution states the city’s commitment is to provide a local cash/in-kind match of at least $25,000, a figure it states is in excess of minimum 10 percent match required by MASC. It states the match would support the city’s application for the Hometown Economic Development Grant.

Approval of the resolution was recommended in a report to council prepared by Robbie Moody of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments. The report states that the MASC provides the grants to towns and cities “to implement economic development projects that will make a positive impact on the quality of life in their communities. The grant program also promotes and recognizes innovation in economic development practices. The grants fund projects that can be replicated in other cities, will produce measurable results and can be maintained over time.”

In his report, Moody states that the grant would be used for the design and construction of the Main Street Alleyway which would be built at 119 West Main Street. The property is owned by the city and Moody states that both the city and the Union County Chamber of Commerce “would like to develop this vacant parcel into an inviting public space.”

Ravenscroft Street

In another property-related matter, council voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance authorizing the rezoning of property at 215 Ravenscroft Street from A-4 (Office, Institutional and Residential) to R-6 (Residential).

The “Rezoning Analysis Staff Report” accompanying the ordinance describes the site as “a vacant lot surrounded by residential properties on Ravenscroft Street.” The report explains that the applicant/owner is requesting the rezoning “to allow a manufactured home to be located on the site.” It states that the A-4 Zone the property is currently zoned as “is established for a compatible mixture of residences, business and professional offices, hospitals, clinics and other institutional uses.”

As for the R-6 Zone the applicant/owner is requesting the property be rezoned as, the report states “the residential zone is established to provide for medium population density. The principal use of land is for single-family, two-family and multi-family dwellings and for related recreational, religious and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area. The regulations for this zone are intended to discourage any use which, because of its character, would interfere with the development of or be detrimental to the quiet residential nature of area included in the zone.”

The report concludes that “changing the zoning on this lot from commercial to residential will have a minimal effect on the surrounding lots in the 200 block of Ravenscroft Street which are 100% residential. The northwest side of the street is already zoned R-6.”

West Main Street

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance rezoning property at 1008 West Main Street from A-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-6 (Residential).

The “Rezoning Analysis Staff Report” accompanying the ordinance describes the site as “a vacant lot with direct access to West Main Street.” The report explains that the applicant/owner is requesting the rezoning “to allow a residence to be located on the site.” It states that the A-2 Zone the property is currently zoned as “is established to provide for the proper grouping and development of commercial land uses which are for the convenience of customers traveling by automobile. Establishments in this district provide goods and services for the traveling public and local residents.”

As for the R-6 Zone the applicant/owner is requesting the property be rezoned as, the report states “the residential zone is established to provide for medium population density. The principal use of land is for single-family, two-family and multi-family dwellings and for related recreational, religious and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area. The regulations for this zone are intended to discourage any use which, because of its character, would interfere with the development of or be detrimental to the quiet residential nature of area included in the zone.”

The report concludes that “changing the zoning on this lot from commercial to residential will have a lasting effect on the surrounding lots in the 1000 block of West Main Street which already has commercial uses on either end.”

