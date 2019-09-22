City reinstating ‘Community Change’ Program

Charles Warner | The Union Times Community Change Assistance Vouchers like this have previously been used and could soon be used again for the benefit of City of Union utility customers in need of, depending on the time of year, cooling or heating assistance. The vouchers, which are issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions, are funded by the City of Union Community Change Program which was suspended earlier this year due to depleted funds. On Tuesday, Union City Council began the reinstatement of the program along with new guidelines designed to prevent it from being depleted again. Charles Warner | The Union Times Community Change Assistance Vouchers like this have previously been used and could soon be used again for the benefit of City of Union utility customers in need of, depending on the time of year, cooling or heating assistance. The vouchers, which are issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions, are funded by the City of Union Community Change Program which was suspended earlier this year due to depleted funds. On Tuesday, Union City Council began the reinstatement of the program along with new guidelines designed to prevent it from being depleted again. Charles Warner | The Union Times The salary for the Mayor of the City of Union has been reduced from $57,800 a year to $15,000 a year. Union City Council approved the reduction at its September meeting Tuesday evening. The reduction was due to the city going from the Mayor-Council form of government to the Council form of government. Under the Mayor-Council form the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city government whereas under the Council form that oversight is handled by a City Administrator appointed by the council. Charles Warner | The Union Times The salary for the Mayor of the City of Union has been reduced from $57,800 a year to $15,000 a year. Union City Council approved the reduction at its September meeting Tuesday evening. The reduction was due to the city going from the Mayor-Council form of government to the Council form of government. Under the Mayor-Council form the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city government whereas under the Council form that oversight is handled by a City Administrator appointed by the council. Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union needs and is getting a new telephone system to replace its current one. On Tuesday, Union City Council awarded the bid for the new phone system to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. The city telephone system is in need of an upgrade because of the discontinuation of support and services for the Toshiba phones it currently has. The system that will be installed is designed to address the city’s current needs while being designed to also adapt to its future needs. Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union needs and is getting a new telephone system to replace its current one. On Tuesday, Union City Council awarded the bid for the new phone system to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. The city telephone system is in need of an upgrade because of the discontinuation of support and services for the Toshiba phones it currently has. The system that will be installed is designed to address the city’s current needs while being designed to also adapt to its future needs.

UNION — After suspending it for four months the City of Union is reinstating its Community Change Program with new guidelines designed to reduce the possibility of the fund being depleted and having to be suspended again.

During its September meeting this past Tuesday (September 17), Union City Council voted unanimously with one abstention to approve a recommendation by Finance Director Laura Hembree that the program be reinstated with the new guidelines in place.

In presenting her recommendation to council, Hembree said that on May 1 of this year the city had been forced to “temporarily discontinue the issuance of Community Change Voucher, due to the depletion of available funds.” Hembree said the city’s finance staff entered into discussions with the “Salvation Army and Carolina Community Actions, the two local organizations who approve and issue the assistance vouchers for this program.” She that as a result of these discussions and the recommendation of the city staff, new guidelines for the program were developed.

“Once put into place, the guidelines will help prevent the funds from being depleted in the future, and help ensure that there will be enough available funds for assistance vouchers to be issued year-round,” Hembree said.

Those guidelines are:

• A customer must participate in the Community Change Program in order to receive assistance.

• A customer must participate in the program for at least six (6) months before receiving assistance.

• Assistance vouchers are payable two (2) times per year, once in the cooling season and once in the heating season. The cooling season runs from May 1 through October 31, and the heating season runs from November 1 through April 30.

• A customer can receive no more than $50 per voucher.

• Vouchers are approved and issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions of Union. These vouchers are issued to qualified customers using their organizations’ respective approval guidelines.

• If a customer discontinues his/her participation in the Community Change program and then chooses to participate again at a later date, the 6-month probationary period begins again and the customer cannot receive assistance for six (6) months.

• Each organization (Salvation Army and Carolina Community Actions) may issue only twenty-five (25) vouchers per calendar month. The maximum dollar amount for twenty-five vouchers totals $1,250. The City of Union reserves the right to adjust these terms, dependent upon the availability of funds.

• The Community Change Program operates only as funds are available. The City of Union reserves the right to discontinue the issuance of assistance vouchers if Community Change funds are low or depleted. Vouchers will be allowed to be issued again at the direction of the City of Union when it is determined that enough funds are available.

Hembree explained that the guidelines are designed to prevent the rapid depletion of the fund through such things as people who have never participated in it signing up for it at the city and then immediately going to the Salvation Army or Carolina Community Actions and getting a voucher. She said that previously a customer could receive $100 per voucher but that this was reduced because prior to its being suspended, customer participation had dropped to the point where the program was generating only about $1,600 a month meaning that 16 vouchers would exhaust it for that month. With the amount being reduced to $50 per voucher, Hembree said it was hoped that more people in need could be helped without exhausting the fund.

The Community Change Program involves City of Union Utility customers agreeing to have their utility bills rounded off to the next dollar with the difference going to help fund the Community Change Vouchers.

As for why customer participation in the program had dropped off, Hembree said she did not know, but added that during the six-month probationary period, a customer would only have to donate a maximum of $5.94 in order to receive a voucher if needed. She said that on average, a customer would only contributed $6 to $7 a year to the program.

(The one abstention was that of District 5 Councilwoman Pam Garner-Sloss who serves on the board of Carolina Community Actions of Union.)

Mayor’s Salary

In other business, council completed the process of cutting the mayor’s salary by nearly 75 percent.

Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of the ordinance “changing the salary and clarifying certain fringe benefits of the Office of Mayor of the City.”

The ordinance sets the Mayor’s salary at $15,000 a year, down from $57,800 a year, a cut of $42,800. It states that the new salary “shall become effective at the beginning of the next pay period subsequent to the adoption of this Ordinance.”

The reduction in the mayor’s salary is the result of voters in the city voting in a January 9, 2018 referendum to answer the following question:

Shall the municipality of Union change its form of government from the mayor-council form to the council form?

The answer was yes and, just over five months later on June 12, 2018, council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to change Union’s form of government from Mayor-Council to Council. The ordinance, which council later approved second and final reading of, stated that the change of the form of government would be effective July 1, 2018.

According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina website (www.masc.sc), under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system of government, “all legislative and administrative powers of the municipality and the determination of all matters of policy shall be vested in the municipal council. Each member of council, including the mayor, shall have one vote.”

The website states the powers of council under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system include hiring an administrator to assist the council and administer all departments, offices and agencies of the city under the direction and supervision of the council.

At its November 2018 meeting, council voted unanimously to begin the process of hiring a city administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city.

In a special meeting in April of this year, council voted unanimously to appoint City of Union Utility Department Director Joe Nichols as the new City of Union Administrator. He began his duties as Administrator on July 1.

Under the Mayor-Council system, the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city was thus paid $57,800 a year. With the adoption of the Council system and the hiring of an administrator the Mayor no longer serves in that capacity and therefore will now be paid $15,000 a year once the ordinance becomes law.

In addition to reducing the Mayor’s salary, the ordinance also addresses the issue of fringe benefits, stating that the city “shall pay a portion of Mayor’s health insurance premiums and make contributions to the State Retirement System in the same proportions, or the same amounts, as applicable, as the standard amount set by the City for exempt employees.”

The ordinance also addresses the “Car and Cell Phone Allowance” for the Mayor stating that “the Mayor is required to use his vehicle from time to time in the fulfillment of the duties and exercise of the powers of the office of Mayor. The City will not pay to the Mayor a vehicle allowance, but the Mayor will be reimbursed for any mileage traveled on City business at the standard rate and subsequent to the same policies for vehicle use by other employees of the City.”

It also states that “because the City needs to be in communication with the Mayor, the City will pay per month to the Mayor as a reimbursement for the costs of cellular telephone service.”

Telephone Upgrade

Council also voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Hembree that the city have the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) upgrade its phone system.

In presenting her recommendation to council, Hembree said that by next year the city will have to have its phone system upgraded “due to the discontinuation of support and service on the Toshiba phones that are in place citywide.”

Hembree said that “two proposals for IP telephone systems have been received to replace and upgrade the phone system for the city as a whole. These proposals are based on the current needs of the city and also take into account the technology needs that will be beneficial to the city in the future.”

The bids the city received for the project were:

Solutiant (formerly Teleco)

• 60-month equipment lease — $699.54

• Line lease — $302.94

• Service/Maintenance — $205

Total Cost: $1,207.48 a month

PMPA

• 60-month equipment lease — $812.47

• Line lease — $345

• Service/Maintenance — $0.00

Total Cost: $1,157 a month.

In recommending council award the bid to PMPA, Hembree that the city can budget to buy out remainder of the lease on July 1, 2020.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Community Change Assistance Vouchers like this have previously been used and could soon be used again for the benefit of City of Union utility customers in need of, depending on the time of year, cooling or heating assistance. The vouchers, which are issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions, are funded by the City of Union Community Change Program which was suspended earlier this year due to depleted funds. On Tuesday, Union City Council began the reinstatement of the program along with new guidelines designed to prevent it from being depleted again. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_20190918_134600-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Community Change Assistance Vouchers like this have previously been used and could soon be used again for the benefit of City of Union utility customers in need of, depending on the time of year, cooling or heating assistance. The vouchers, which are issued by the Salvation Army of Union and Carolina Community Actions, are funded by the City of Union Community Change Program which was suspended earlier this year due to depleted funds. On Tuesday, Union City Council began the reinstatement of the program along with new guidelines designed to prevent it from being depleted again. Charles Warner | The Union Times The salary for the Mayor of the City of Union has been reduced from $57,800 a year to $15,000 a year. Union City Council approved the reduction at its September meeting Tuesday evening. The reduction was due to the city going from the Mayor-Council form of government to the Council form of government. Under the Mayor-Council form the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city government whereas under the Council form that oversight is handled by a City Administrator appointed by the council. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_20190918_142445-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The salary for the Mayor of the City of Union has been reduced from $57,800 a year to $15,000 a year. Union City Council approved the reduction at its September meeting Tuesday evening. The reduction was due to the city going from the Mayor-Council form of government to the Council form of government. Under the Mayor-Council form the Mayor oversaw the day-to-day operations of the city government whereas under the Council form that oversight is handled by a City Administrator appointed by the council. Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union needs and is getting a new telephone system to replace its current one. On Tuesday, Union City Council awarded the bid for the new phone system to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. The city telephone system is in need of an upgrade because of the discontinuation of support and services for the Toshiba phones it currently has. The system that will be installed is designed to address the city’s current needs while being designed to also adapt to its future needs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_20190918_142423-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union needs and is getting a new telephone system to replace its current one. On Tuesday, Union City Council awarded the bid for the new phone system to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency. The city telephone system is in need of an upgrade because of the discontinuation of support and services for the Toshiba phones it currently has. The system that will be installed is designed to address the city’s current needs while being designed to also adapt to its future needs.

With guidelines to prevent fund being depleted

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.