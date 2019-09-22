Library holding Voter Registration Drive

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is doing its part to prepare for upcoming elections by hosting a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, September 24 from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the event at the library is part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters. The goal of National Voter Registration Day is to increase public participation in the electoral process by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls at the next election. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is doing its part to prepare for upcoming elections by hosting a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, September 24 from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the event at the library is part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters. The goal of National Voter Registration Day is to increase public participation in the electoral process by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls at the next election.

UNION — The Union County Carnegie Library is planning a Voter Registration Drive to register voters for upcoming elections.

From 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the Union County Carnegie Library will host a National Voter Registration Day 2019 event at 300 East South Street, Union, as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

The goal for the 2019 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls at the next election. As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote. Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on September 24 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.

The Union County Carnegie Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. How can we help you register to vote? On September 24, Library staff will help you:

1. Register Online

A. Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID

B. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV

2. Register by mail, email, or fax with paper registration forms

3. Check or Update Voter Registration Information

In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election. To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:

• be a United States citizen

• be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election

• be a resident of South Carolina, this county and precinct

• not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

• not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

• have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction

September 24 is National Voter Registration Day

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

