DAR receives presentation on PPG

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Toccoa Switzer holds a poster publicizing the Environmental Art & Music Festival which will be held September 27-28 in downtown Union. Switzer spoke about the Festival and the Piedmont Physic Garden during the September 3 meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The members of the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose for a photo with their guest, Piedmont Physic Garden Director Toccoa Switzer seen here holding a poster publicizing the Environmental Art & Music Festival. Switzer spoke about both the Piedmont Physic Garden and the Festival which will be held September 27-28 in downtown Union.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Margaret McCarley, regent, called the meeting to order.

The devotional “Never Alone” was given by Mrs. Kathleen Read.

Mrs. McCarley led the group in the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the U.S., the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the flag of South Carolina.

The program was presented by Miss Toccoa Switzer, Director of Piedmont Physic Garden. The garden is now 5 years old. They have an intern program where interns from various colleges come for an 8-week time for study and training and service in the garden.

The garden hosts various workshops such as healthy food preparation and tours led by two horticulturists are offered for school groups.

There are now three houses in the garden.

Miss Switzer spoke about the upcoming Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held in Union on September 27-28. It will focus on the natural beauty of Union County. It is bounded by rivers on three sides. Part of the Sumter National Forest is in its bounds.

The Festival will celebrate downtown Union, with an emphasis on art and music. Seven groups will be taking leadership — Piedmont Physic Garden, USC-Union, The Union Arts Council, Union County Tourism, Union Chamber of Commerce, the Union Historical Society, and the Carnegie Library.

There will be a beautiful art show at USC-Union on September 26. This exhibit will be on display throughout the festival. There will also be art exhibits at the Union County Museum, at the Arts Council Gallery , and at the library, plus a sculpture exhibit at the Piedmont Physic Garden.

There will be a Main Street art stroll. The merchants on Main Street are encouraged to decorate their buildings with art. Mrs. Betsy Skipper will judge these stores.

There will be 30 vendors on the lawns of USC-Union. This will be called Patrons Park. There will be a mixture of education and artisans, as well as food. There will be a sunflower competition at the Piedmont Physic Garden. People are encouraged to bring their potted sunflowers. Each will receive a prize.

The tagline of the Festival is “Get Down to Earth.” The logo combines a paintbrush and a musical note.

The public is encouraged to come out and support our wonderful community.

And the Environmental Art and Music Festival

