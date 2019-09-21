Wildcats defeat Broome 32-14

JONESVILE — The Wildcats improved to 1-0 in division play, 1-1 overall, with a 32-14 win over Broome 7 Thursday afternoon.

In a statement released Friday, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Director Jay Voiselle announced the results of Thursday’s game and discussed the performance of the Wildcats in securing that victory.

“Jonesville dominated on the ground with running back Cameron Owens, quarterback Alijah Wood, and running back Rylan Lancaster,” Voiselle said. “Guard Grayson Gossett and center Jesse Jones anchored the offensive line for the Wildcats. Owens had 167 yards rushing and 2 TDs. Wood finished with 148 yards and 2 TDs. Lancaster finished with 82 yards rushing.

“Defensively, the Wildcats didn’t allow a score until the fourth quarter,” he said. “They were led by linebackers Will Turner, Will Farr, and Wood. Free Safety Javion Brannon captained the defense and corner Jaylen Glenn played a great game.”

Voiselle said that the Wildcats will play 2018 champion Campobello at home next Thursday at 5 p.m. in what he said will count as a non-division game.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_web1_JEMS-logo-2.jpg

To face Campobello at home on Thursday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.