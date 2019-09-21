Lady Tigers beat Fairforest 3-0

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Volleyball Team defeated Fairforest 3-0 in Wednesday’s home games.

In a statement released Thursday, Sims Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan announced that the scores for Wednesday’s games were 25-22, 25-20, and 25-20 and the discussed the team’s performance during all three games.

“The first game, we were down by 8, but came back and won,” Duncan said. “Ansli Eubank, and Emma Hart served really well and had nice plays. The second match, we had a great serving game from Jordan Aldrich, and Kaitlyn Greene.

The third game, again Greene served well and Morgan Chestnut had a great passing game,” she said. “Kara Pruitt came in and had some nice serves as well.”

Duncan said that “our team is improving, and we did really well with setting up our outside hitters and making three contacts. Setter Jordan Aldrich is very focused at the net and does a jam up job giving her hitters opportunities for kills. She is very disciplined at what she does. Again, our whole team played really well. Hitters Savannah Proctor and Reagan Turner does a great job at the net. I am very proud of them.

Duncan added that “next week we will be on the road for three matches, and I am looking forward to the efforts of our team for the wins.”

