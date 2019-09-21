Union sponsoring UCHS Bass Anglers

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Bass Fishing Team is about to begin a new season of competitive fishing with some financial help courtesy of the City of Union.

During its September meeting this past Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to sponsor the team for the upcoming season. Council approved a $250 sponsorship of the team. With the sponsorship, the City of Union’s name will be placed on the back of the jerseys which the members of the team will be wearing during competition.

UCHS Bass Fishing Team Coach Trip Duncan thanked the council for its sponsorship of the team and discussed what the money will be used for.

“We’re going to use the money to purchase jerseys and hats and for our end of the year banquet,” Duncan said Wednesday. “That money also goes in for any team that wants to fish in the PBC Trail. That money will go toward registration.”

Duncan said that the team will start fishing on the PBC (Palmetto Boat Center) Trail Saturday, September 21 (today) at Lake Russell and its first school tournament at Lake Greenwood on Saturday, September 28. He added that the season will also see the team fish at Lake Wylie, Lake Murray, Lake Hartwell, Lake Wateree, and Lake Monticello.

Looking at the season ahead, Duncan said he is hoping to build on the success the team had last season and is looking forward to seeing how a change made between this year and last year will play out.

“We’re doing some great things with the Union County Bass Anglers,” Duncan said. “Last year our school finished third in the state and we had one team to finish third overall in the state. We sent a team to the High School Nationals and World Finals and they came in the top ten percent. I’m really looking forward to building on that.

“I’m really looking forward to this year because we’ve opened it up to the sixth graders,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids on the team and we’re looking forward to really building up and having a great season.”

