Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Presbyterian Church will hold a Fellowship Lunch on Sunday, September 22 following the 11 a.m. worship service. The event is part of the church’s outreach program and will feature an address by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart on matters going on in the county and plans for the future. Those looking for a church home and/or wanting to hear Hart’s comments are invited to attend. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Presbyterian Church will hold a Fellowship Lunch on Sunday, September 22 following the 11 a.m. worship service. The event is part of the church’s outreach program and will feature an address by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart on matters going on in the county and plans for the future. Those looking for a church home and/or wanting to hear Hart’s comments are invited to attend.

Fish Fry And Yard Sale

The Deaconesses of Corinth Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry and Yard Sale on Saturday, September 21 in the future home of Corinth Baptist Church at the corner of North Pinckney Street and Academy Street.

Breakfast and lunch will be served from 7 a.m.-until.

Hot fish and grits, fish plates, sandwiches, hot dogs, hot chicken wings, and more will be served.

Please come out and enjoy a day of shopping and food.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Hart To Speak At Union Presbyterian Church

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart will be a guest at Union Presbyterian Church for a Fellowship Lunch Sunday, September 22, 2019. The luncheon will be immediately following the 11 a.m. morning worship service.

The event is a part of the church’s outreach program and invites anyone who is looking for a church home or those wishing to hear Hart’s comments.

Hart will address the attendees on matters going on in the county and talk about plans for the future.

All are welcome.

DSN Board Meeting

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 25 at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be provided.

Environmental Art And Music Festival

The Environmental Art and Music Festival is coming to historic downtown Union on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

Come celebrate the natural beauty of Union County, SC as we feature art exhibits at USC-Union, Union County Arts Council, the Union County Museum, the Union Carnegie Library as well as an outdoor sculpture exhibit at the Piedmont Physic Garden.

We will also feature a Main Street Art Stroll with art exhibits and decorations in the windows of participating businesses along our Historic Main Street Corridor.

Our Vendor Village will be set up at USC-Union’s Patron Park featuring food trucks, educational exhibits and artisans from across the Piedmont.

And last but not least, we will have LIVE music concerts on both evenings!

Mark your calendars and spread the word! For a detailed schedule visit https://piedmontphysicgarden.org/art-and-music-festival

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

Revival

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will hold Revival Wednesday, September 18.

The Rev. Tuie Wentz will be guest speaker.

Services begin at 7 p.m. and there will be special music.

Everyone is welcome!

Rev. Dustin Mandala, Pastor.

Homecoming

Buffalo United Methodist Church would be delighted to have you join us for Homecoming on Sunday, September 22.

Lunch will follow the service.

Guest minister will be Rev. Kevin Dalton.

BUMC is currently be served by the Rev. Miriam Mick.

Dedication Service

Mt. Rowell Baptist Church will have a Dedication Service on Sunday, September 22 at 12:30 p.m. for the Mt. Rowell Baptist Church Annex Building.

Ushers Day Program

Maple Ridge Baptist Church in Kelton will have its Annual Ushers Day Program on Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Tillotson of Bethel Baptist Church in Kelton will be the guest speaker.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at 6 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall with a Covered Dish Meal.

David Lawson will be singing for us.

Ladies Night Out

Jonesville Baptist Church will have Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, September 24 at 6 p.m.

Supper will be catered by Midway BBQ.

Speaker will be Stephanie Goodale.

Tickets are $10.

Call the church office at 864-674-5367 for tickets.

Ladies Night Out

Bethany AME Church of Kelton will be hosting a Ladies Night Out on Saturday, September 28 at 6 p.m.

Rev. Juanita Giles will be the guest speaker.

Attire is purple and gold.

September At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of September.

• Thomas A. Tucker Exhibit

Thomas A Tucker, a Spartanburg resident has filled our gallery with 30 pieces of his artwork. Mr. Tucker is the Juror for our 2019 Art Exhibition. Thomas retired from Spartanburg School District Six as an Art Director and Instructor after 42 years in education. He has also worked in the Greenville County School system, the Greenville Museum and as an Adjunct Professor at Presbyterian College. Mr. Tucker has won numerous awards for art and photography. He has exhibited his work throughout the state of South Carolina. In 2000 Thomas was chosen as one of the photographers in the photo-exchange between Spartanburg and Winterthur, Switzerland.

• Juror Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$50 members/$60 nonmembers (lunch is included)

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us September 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, September 27 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

• Collage Boards with Suzanne Woolf

UCAC is excited to have mixed media artist Suzanne Woolf teaching with us again! In this class students will create a board using several techniques, including stenciling, mono-printing, stamping and painting. They will use ephemera to create a story collage. Supplies will be provided for you along with a mini ephemera kit to spark your creativity!

Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

$40 members/$45 nonmembers

• Halloween Camp

It’s time for camp again! Students 5K-5th are welcome to join us for a day of Halloween fun! We will create Spider Soap, Monster Door Hangers, 3D paintings, have special snacks and more!

Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 nonmembers

SPACE IS LIMITED!

• Art Exhibition

Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Art Exhibition held at the USC-Union Main Campus on September 26, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

Reception will follow awards

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council, Union County Chamber of Commerce, and Union County Historical Society are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, October 1 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wilbur Smith will present a program on Varrora Mite Treatments.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have their Poor Man’s Supper on Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m.

New Beginnings from Chester will be singing.

The menu will be hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert, and drink for $5.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 19.

The first pick-up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building and the 2nd pick-up will be at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the New Walmart.

Come join us for a day of fun, and enjoyment.

If interested feel free to contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will have a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room, Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Must RSVP by Sunday, October 27 to Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Topics include: Input Costs & Increasing Calf Value, Economics of Back-grounding, Economics of Breeding Methods & Defined Calving Season, Economic Importance of Castration, Beef Cattle Outlook & Marketing, and Implant Study

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

