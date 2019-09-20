Board: SCDOE investigating videotaping

UNION COUNTY — An incident in which a Union County High School student was videotaped by a member of the school administration is now being investigated by the SC Department of Education (SCDOE).

The Union County Board of School Trustees met in special session Thursday evening and almost immediately went into executive session to discuss what Chairman Dr. Wanda All said was one personnel matter and one legal matter. When the board went back into open session, Trustee Mike Massey made a motion, seconded by Trustee B.J. McMorris and approved by a 9-0 vote of the trustees for the board to issue the following statement which was read aloud by All:

The Board is aware of the community’s concerns regarding allegations of an administrator videotaping a student. Student safety and student privacy are important to the Board in order to cultivate the desired learning environment. The South Carolina Department of Education has opened an investigation into the matter. While the Board could order a separate investigation, we believe that the State Department is able to conduct an independent investigation which will serve the interest of all parties. The District will fully cooperate with the State Department in its investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Board will not comment or take any action on the matter. The Board will review the matter at the conclusion of the investigation and will determine what action is appropriate to serve the best interests of the District and our students. The Board takes this matter seriously and is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students.

The board’s announcement of the investigation by the SCDOE into the matter was made just one day after Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced the results of an investigation by the school district into the incident.

The district launched the investigation in response to a report that a special needs student at the high school had been videotaped and the video disseminated via social media. The videotaping and the dissemination of the video on social media had reportedly been done by a member of the school’s administration.

In announcing the results of the district’s investigation, Roach said that “Union County School District administration has investigated an allegation that a special needs student was videoed, and that video was shared via social media. Through the investigation, it has been discovered that no special education student was videoed.”

While a student was videoed, Roach said that it was “a regular student” and that the videotaping was done “for a potential news article.” However, Roach said that “by all accounts, that video has not been shared.”

Roach said that “even though the school had a signed media release for the student, the parents of the student should have been contacted as a courtesy. The administration has spoken with the mother of the student and she is satisfied with the investigation and how it has been handled.”

Contacted by The Union Times Wednesday morning, Roach said that the district’s investigation has been concluded pending any new information. He said that in his conversations with the student’s mother they have come to the conclusion that the matter has been settled.

As for whether or not any disciplinary action will be taken against the school official who did the videotaping, Roach said Wednesday he could not comment as it is a personnel matter.

When contacted by The Union Times Friday morning, Roach said that, as the board stated, the district will fully cooperate with the state in its investigation. He said the district will provide the SCDOE with all the information it gathered during the course of its investigation into the matter.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-3.jpg

Following district investigation of incident