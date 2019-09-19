A sales tax and prioritized needs

UNION COUNTY — So which of Union County’s “11 Prioritized Community Needs” would you want to spend the $10.5 million generated over seven years by a “Capital Projects Sales Tax” on and/or any other projects you choose to use those funds for?

At a special meeting held August 29, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance for the appointment of a commission to get the question of a 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot.

Supervisor Frank Hart explained that the commission would be made up of representatives of both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county. Hart said the commission would go around the county getting input from the public on what projects they think should be included on the ballot. He said the commission would then use that information to make a list of the projects that would be included on the ballot along with the Capital Projects Sales Tax itself.

Hart said that, if approved by the voters, the Capital Projects Sales Tax would generate an estimated $1.5 million a year for seven years ($10.5 million total). He said that the revenue generated by the tax could only be used on projects approved by the voters at the same time the tax itself is approved. The tax, Hart said, can only be levied for seven years, and at the end of that time voters would have to again go to the polls to approve the re-levying of the tax together with a list of new projects the revenue generated over the following seven years could be spent on.

At its September meeting on September 10, council, meeting in joint session with the Carlisle Town Council at the Carlisle Town Hall, voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance placing the Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot. With its vote, council moved that much closer to putting the question of the tax and the list of projects it would be used to pay for before the voters.

In the same meeting, council also voted unanimously to approve the Prioritized Community Needs List. The list was developed from information received during a Needs Assessment Public Hearing held Thursday, August 29 in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse. The hearing resulted in the following list of 11 top priority needs of Union County, especially those affecting low- to moderate-income residents:

1. Seeking funds for the clean-up of the Buffalo Mill Site and to revitalize the Buffalo Mill Community.

2. Seek implementation funding to address the needs in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods (especially mill villages) to include water, sewer and drainage work; demolition of dilapidated houses; housing needs; street improvements; and safety measures. This will include funding for needs as they were identified in the Ottaray Mill Village Study. Continue to seek funds to upgrade water and sewer service on systems that are not providing adequate service. This includes the Buffalo Mill Village and the Monarch Mill Village.

3. Renovation of the old Sims School for use as a multi-use community center. Use location for consolidation of various public services.

4. Expand recreational facilities throughout the county with an emphasis on communities that need access to parks/community space.

5. Continue efforts to extend water and sewer lines and other infrastructure to sites for potential businesses. This will enhance efforts for economic development and the creation of jobs for low- and moderate-income persons.

6. Extension of water and sewer lines to serve the area on SC Highway 176 between the Belk Distribution Center and the Spartanburg County line and other areas that are not currently being served. Business corridor development to extend beyond the city limits of Union.

7. Seek funds for a planning grant to study water needs and fire stations throughout Union County. This would entail working with other water providers to identify areas that are experiencing difficulties with wells and adequate water supply. This would enable Union County to prioritize the water needs in order to implement means to provide adequate water service and fire protection.

8. Develop access to broadband and internet service in low density areas of the county. There is minimal access to broadband outside of population centers in the county. It is estimated that less than 50% of the county has access to these services.

9. Continue to seek funding for the Lake Project and explore ways to have increased access to water.

10. Protection of historic properties in order to enhance tourism opportunities. This should include the Buffalo Mill building, the Union County Community Hospital and the Cross Keys House.

11. Promote activities that provide fair housing opportunities to all citizens.

So which of these Prioritized Community Needs would you want to use the revenue generated by a Capital Projects Sale Tax for along with any other projects you might have in mind? Many of these needs such as addressing the needs of the county’s low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, extension of water and sewer lines along US 176, the expansion of recreation facilities, the renovation of the old Sims School, addressing the water supply and fire protection needs of the county’s constituent communities fall under the designation of capital projects. So these needs — along with others not on the list, but which could be provided by the public to the commission — could qualify for the revenue generated by the Capital Project Sales Tax and therefore could be included on the list that would be developed by the commission at the direction of the people of Union County and placed on the 2020 ballot for voter approval.

Also during the September 10 meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the county to allocate $50,000 as a local match for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to fund the demolition of dilapidated buildings in the Buffalo Community. The county has applied for the grant to finance the many substandard and condemnable structures it has identified in the Buffalo Mill Village that are in extremely blighted condition. The demotion of the structures has been identified as a high priority of the county through both its citizens participation program and needs assessment process.

In other words, the project, which falls under the heading of revitalizing the Buffalo Community, was identified as a high priority — so high that it is No. 1 on the Prioritized Community Needs List — by the county through the input of the public. Kind of like the list of capital projects that would be developed by the commission from public input from throughout the county for inclusion on the ballot along with the Capital Projects Sales Tax for voter approval in 2020.

Taken together, the use of the CDBG funds for the demolition of the blighted buildings in the Buffalo Mill Village as part of the revitalization of Buffalo Community which is No. 1 on the Priority Community Needs List and the proposed levying of a Capital Projects Sales Tax for the funding of a list of projects approved by the voters raises the possibility of using the funds generated by the tax to obtain additional funding for those projects. In other words, the revenue generated by the tax could not only be used to pay for the projects approved by the voters, but also possibly used by the county as local matches for CDBG and like funds to help pay for those projects enabling the county to possibly do even more with those tax funds on those projects approved by the voters over the next seven years

(Also, the use of the Capital Projects Sales Tax revenue for the list of projects approved by the public — which could possibly include some of those listed on the Prioritized Community Needs List if the public directs the commission to include them — could free up county funds for other projects. Said freed up funds could also be used as local matches for CDBG and similar grants which could help fund those projects and perhaps even more.)

Intriguing possibility, isn’t it? It’s also a lot to think about, but you’ve got plenty of time to think about it between now and November 2020. You’ve also got plenty of time to think about what you’d want on that list whether it be one of those 11 Prioritized Community Needs or something you think is more needed and — once you’ve decided — let the commission know what you want them to put on that list for you and the rest of your fellow voters to vote on.

How $10.5 million could be used over 7 years

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

