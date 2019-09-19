More parking, more space, more hours

Charles Warner | The Union Times Keepsake Jewelers co-owner Anna Lemons (left) speaks with customers Brenda and Teddy Bryant as store employee Tina Turner fills the couple’s order Saturday morning. Saturday was the second day of Keepsake Jewelers’ “Grand Re-Opening” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass Suite 5, Union. The store relocated there after 23 years on Main Street in downtown Union in order to accommodate its customers will more parking space and more than double the displays of the merchandise it has to offer. Charles Warner | The Union Times Keepsake Jewelers co-owner Anna Lemons (left) speaks with customers Brenda and Teddy Bryant as store employee Tina Turner fills the couple’s order Saturday morning. Saturday was the second day of Keepsake Jewelers’ “Grand Re-Opening” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass Suite 5, Union. UNION — It’s hard to pull up roots and leave the place you’ve called home for more than 20 years and move to a new place but that’s just what Keepsake Jewelers did and they did so in order to better serve their customers.

Owned by Anna and Phillip Lemons, Keepsake Jewelers was a downtown Union institution for 23 years, serving its customers from its location at 102 West Main Street. It was in order to continue to serving its customers and more fully accommodate their needs that Lemons decided to relocated to 441 North Duncan By-Pass, Suite 5, Union.

“The main reason we moved is parking,” Anna Lemons said Saturday morning. “The elderly people when they came in would say we don’t come to Main Street because there’s no parking. Here everybody has a place to park.”

In addition to providing their customers with more parking space, Mrs. Lemons said the store needed more space itself and the new location provides that additional space.

“I miss Main Street, I really miss it,” Mrs. Lemons said. “I’ve been there for 23 years, but our business has grown and we need more space.”

That additional space has enabled the store to display more of its wares.

“We have more display cases here,” Mrs. Lemons said. “We had eleven at the other store and here we’ve got twenty-five now.”

The opening of the new location not only means more parking space and more room for more displays, but also more hours for customers to shop.

“We’re changing our hours, we’re going to be here later,” Mrs. Lemons said. “There’s a lot of people working and can’t get here so we’ll be staying open later.”

The store’s new hours at its new location are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday was the second day of the store’s “Grand Re-Opening” celebration that began on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce during which City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cut the ribbon to formally open the store’s new location. Refreshments were served both days and on Saturday, Hank Parker, legendary Bass fisherman and TV host, was at the store to meet, greet, and talk with customers.

A two-day celebration is a lot of celebrating, but then the re-location of a Union institution to a new facility that enables it to better serve its customers is a lot to celebrate about. It was a celebration of change, of the many changes the re-location of the store allowed its owners to do to benefit their customers. It was also, however, a celebration of something that hasn’t changed about Keepsake Jewelers.

“Our friendly customer atmosphere hasn’t changed,” Mrs. Lemons said. “We love all our customers.”

For more about Keepsake Jewelers and its new location call 864-427-5100.

Keepsake Jewelers moves to new location

By Charles Warner [email protected]

