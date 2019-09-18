Student videoed was not special needs

UNION COUNTY — An investigation by the Union County School District into a report of a special needs student at Union County High School being videotaped and the video shared on social media finds that while a video was made it was not of a special needs student and it has not been shared on social media.

In a statement released this morning, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced the results of a district investigation into an incident in which a special needs student at the high school was reportedly videotaped and the video disseminated on social media. The videotaping and the dissemination of the video on social media had reportedly been done by a member of the school’s administration.

Roach said that “Union County School District administration has investigated an allegation that a special needs student was videoed, and that video was shared via social media. Through the investigation, it has been discovered that no special education student was videoed.”

While a student was videoed, Roach said that it was “a regular student” and that the videotaping was done “for a potential news article.” However, Roach said that “by all accounts, that video has not been shared.”

Roach said that “even though the school had a signed media release for the student, the parents of the student should have been contacted as a courtesy. The administration has spoken with the mother of the student and she is satisfied with the investigation and how it has been handled.”

Contacted by The Union Times this morning, Roach said that the investigation has been concluded pending any new information. He said that in his conversations with the student’s mother they have come to the conclusion that the matter has been settled.

As for whether or not any disciplinary action will be taken against the school official who did the videotaping, Roach said he could not comment as it is a personnel matter.

The report of the incident has caused much concern, controversy, and outrage in the community and is expected to be a subject of discussion at the next meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees on Monday, September 23.

Investigation finds video not shared on social media