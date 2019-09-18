A great Pep Rally & a winning game

Charles Warner | The Union Times Teachers and cheerleaders do the “Git Up Dance” during Friday’s Pep Rally in the Union County High School Gym. The Pep Rally was held to celebrate the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team which was held that evening. The game saw the Yellow Jackets defeat the Broome Centurions 34-7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Teachers and cheerleaders do the “Git Up Dance” during Friday’s Pep Rally in the Union County High School Gym. The Pep Rally was held to celebrate the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team which was held that evening. The game saw the Yellow Jackets defeat the Broome Centurions 34-7. UNION COUNTY — There’s nothing like a great pep rally to fire up a school for their football team and their first home game of the season and that was certainly the case at Union County High School this past Friday.

Students and faculty gathered in the school gym for the UCHS Pep Rally which was held to support the Union County High School Yellow Jackets in what would be their first home game of the season that evening. The Yellow Jackets would be taking on the Broome Centurions at the Union County Stadium, but before they did they were honored and cheered on by their fellow students and school faculty at the gym.

When it comes to cheering, nobody does it better than the Union County High School Cheerleaders who got the Pep Rally off to a great start and performed repeatedly, even at one point being joined by a group of teachers to do the “Git Up Dance.”

(Also taking to the floor was the team mascot The Yellowjacket who did a little dancing of its own.)

Live music was also the order of the day, with a band on stage accompanying the cheerleaders and a performance from the gym floor by the GT Chorus.

The Yellow Jackets were called down from the bleachers to assemble on the gym floor to the applause of all those present, but they weren’t the only ones honored during the Pep Rally. They in fact did some honoring themselves as each player’s favorite teacher was announced and joined them on the floor to presented by each player with a gold-colored football and to stand together to the applause of the crowd.

It was quite an experience and, just hours later, the enthusiasm and energy stirred up the Pep Rally would be rewarded when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Centurions 34-7.

Yes, Friday afternoon was a great time for a Pep Rally and Friday evening was a great time for a football game and may all the rest of this season’s Fridays be as great for the Yellow Jackets, for UCHS, and for Union County as this last one was.

Afternoon rally followed by evening victory

