2019 Jacket Bowl this Friday

Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Yellow Jacket defenders take down Broome Centurions Quarterback KJ Morgan during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. In what was their first home game of the season, the Jackets defeated the Centurions 34-7. The Yellow Jackets will be home again this Friday for the 2019 Jacket Bowl and will host Greer. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County High School Yellow Jacket defenders take down Broome Centurions Quarterback KJ Morgan during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. In what was their first home game of the season, the Jackets defeated the Centurions 34-7. The Yellow Jackets will be home again this Friday for the 2019 Jacket Bowl and will host Greer. Photo by Brett Shugart At Friday’s football game at the Union County Stadium, the memory of Bo Rabb, who for years was “The Voice of the Yellow Jackets,” was honored with the season program being dedicated to him. Attending the ceremony was Union County High School Booster Club Treasurer Roger Bailey, Rabb’s wife Melanie, his brother Bill, and UCHS Booster Club President Mike Lancaster. The Yellow Jackets won Friday’s game, defeating the Broome Centurions 34-7. Photo by Brett Shugart At Friday’s football game at the Union County Stadium, the memory of Bo Rabb, who for years was “The Voice of the Yellow Jackets,” was honored with the season program being dedicated to him. Attending the ceremony was Union County High School Booster Club Treasurer Roger Bailey, Rabb’s wife Melanie, his brother Bill, and UCHS Booster Club President Mike Lancaster. The Yellow Jackets won Friday’s game, defeating the Broome Centurions 34-7. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jaylon Edwards sports the turnover robe after an interception during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The game was the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. It was also their first win of the season as they defeated the Broome Centurions 34-7. The Yellow Jackets will be home again this Friday for the 2019 Jacket Bowl and will host Greer. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Jaylon Edwards sports the turnover robe after an interception during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The game was the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. It was also their first win of the season as they defeated the Broome Centurions 34-7. The Yellow Jackets will be home again this Friday for the 2019 Jacket Bowl and will host Greer. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover shoves away a Broome Centurion defender during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The game was the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. It was also their first win of the season as they defeated the Centurions 34-7. The Jackets will host Greer this Friday during the 2019 Jacket Bowl. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover shoves away a Broome Centurion defender during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The game was the first home game of the season for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team. It was also their first win of the season as they defeated the Centurions 34-7. The Jackets will host Greer this Friday during the 2019 Jacket Bowl.

UNION COUNTY — Union County knocked off Broome on Friday night to claim the Jackets first win of the season. The Jackets were dominant in the running game against the Broome defense with two Union County players running for over 100 yards. The running game paired with a stingy defense led the Jackets to a 34-7 commanding victory over the Centurions.

Running Game

Yellow Jacket Quarterback Kesean Glover had 157 yards on twenty-one carries and Junior Owens had 20 carries for over 110 yards on the ground Friday Night. The Jackets continue to flex their muscle in the running game as they have done since last season. Glover threw the ball for 81 yards going eleven for twenty-two with two touchdowns and one interception.

Better Defense

The Union County defense played a lot better on Friday holding Broome to eighty yards on the ground and eleven of twenty-two through the air for 106 yards.

While the running game has been fairly consistent for the Jackets this season it has been the defense that has struggled at times for Union County. Union County hopes that the big game this past Friday by the defense will instill some confidence in the group as the team begins to prepare for region play in a couple of weeks. Before Friday night the Jacket defense had not allowed less than forty points all season. Will this game be a springboard into bigger and better things for the Jackets? Last year it was the Broome game that showed us the potential of that team the eventually made it to the upper state title game.

Jacket Bowl

This week the Jackets will be at home for the second week in a row for the 2019 Jacket Bowl as they will host the Greer Yellow Jackets.

Greer Reloading

Greer won the 4A upper state last season and were defeated by Myrtle Beach in the 4A title game. However, this isn’t the same Greer team. Greer lost a ton of players from last year’s team, including their top two quarterbacks and All State Running Back Dre Williams. They replace those qbs with a freshman, who looks more like a junior or maybe even a senior. He’s a big kid and looks like a special talent. He still has some growing to do both physically and mentally, but he’s going to be a special player. He has a huge arm and can throw the ball a country mile. He lacks a little in the accuracy department but that will come. He completes around 44% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns on the season to seven interceptions.

That means Greer is going to try to run the football. Izzy Rhodes is the running back that has been tasked to fill the shoes of Dre Williams. Over 4 games he has 325 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Overall this Greer team is down from the Greer teams we have seen the last few years as they are at the beginning of a reloading process. They are very young so this is a good year for Union County to get back on track winning Jacket Bowls. Union last defeated Greer in 2016 when they knocked of Greer 42-28 at Union County Stadium.

The Key To Success

For Union County to be successful on Friday night, they need to put pressure on the young quarterback for Greer and force him to make mistakes. He has thrown seven interceptions so far this season, which means he is prone to make mistakes. Offensively keep running the football, that is your identity, you do it well. I do think that Greer is somewhat susceptible to the pass so Union County could see some success there if the offensive line can give Glover time to throw.

Other Picks

• Dorman over Hillcrest

• Gaffney over Mauldin

• Boiling Springs over Riverside

• Chapman over Woodruff

• Broome over Eastside

• Branchville over Whitmire

• Landrum over Chesnee

Yellow Jackets defeat Centurions 34-7

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

