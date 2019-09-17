County offices off-line at noon Friday

UNION COUNTY — The government offices of Union County will go off-line Friday afternoon and will not be back on until Monday morning.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced that “the Union County IT Department will be doing an extensive upgrade to the Union County network beginning Friday, September 20, 2019.”

As a result, Hart said that “beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, Union County Government Offices will not have network connectivity and this will impact our ability to serve the public during this time with transactions which require using the computer and network system. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”

While they will be off-line beginning Friday afternoon, Hart said that “all normal business operations will resume on Monday, September 23, 2019.”

For IT Department upgrade of county network

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County.

