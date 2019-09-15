Remembering 403 heroes of 9/11

Photo courtesy of the Union County Career and Technology Center Carrying fire axes and wearing turnout gear, three students at the Union County Career and Technology Center are ready to take part in a special event commemorating the firefighters and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives when the World Trade Center Twin Towers collapsed on 9/11. Students in the center’s Firefighter 1 and 2 classes and the Law Enforcement 1 class wore their turnout gear and duty gear on Wednesday as part of their tribute to those heroes who died who rushed up the stairs of the Twin Towers to try to save the lives of the victims of the attack and lost their lives when those buildings collapsed. The students walked up and down the stairs of the Union County High School gym to honor the memory of the 403 firefighters and law enforcement personnel who died on 9/11.

Photo courtesy of the Union County Career and Technology Center The students of the Firefighter 1 and 2 classes and the Law Enforcement 1 class at the Union County Career and Technology Center donned turnout gear and duty gear Wednesday to remember the 403 firefighters and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives on 9/11. The students walked up and down the stairs of the Union County High School gym to commemorate those first responders who rushed up the stairs of the World Trade Center Twin Towers to try to save the lives of the victims of the attack and lost their lives when those buildings collapsed.

UNION COUNTY — Wednesday was 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States of America by the al-Qaeda Islamic terrorist group and the memory of the heroes who lost their lives trying to save the lives of the victims of that attack was honored by some students of the Union County Career and Technology Center.

That commemoration began Wednesday morning with the reading of the following announcement to the students of the Union County Career and Technology Center and Union County High School:

On September 11, 2001, in a coordinated attack against the United States, 19 terrorists hijacked four airplanes and carried out missions against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C. Brave citizens overtook the terrorists on a fourth plane and intentionally crashed the plane into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to avoid even more casualties. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A total of 343 Firefighters and 60 Police Officers died on that tragic day. The Firefighter 1 & 2 classes and the Law Enforcement Services 1 class in the CATE Center would like to commemorate the Firefighters and Law Enforcement officers that gave their lives responding to the incident on that day, so that many others could be saved. These classes will be walking over 403 stairs in the gym today in their turnout gear and duty gear to honor those who selflessly gave their lives on that tragic day 18 years ago.

Please join these classes today in remembering those who lost their lives on that day.

Wes Foster, Instructor — Firefighter and Law Enforcement Services at the Union County Career and Technology Center, said that the students were the ones to come with the idea of doing something to remember the firefighters and law enforcement personnel who lost their lives on 9/11.

“The firefighters and law enforcement officers were going up and down the stairs of the Twin Towers,” Foster said. “So the students came up with the idea of walking up and down 403 steps, one for each one of the firefighters and law enforcement officers who lost their lives.”

Before they did the steps, however, Foster said they walked throughout the school.

“They walked out of the CATE Center to the high school and went to the second floor first and then down to the first floor and then walked through the cafeteria before we started walking the stairs in the gym,” Foster said. “This gave the other students the opportunity to see it and kind of reflect on what was going on.”

Foster thanked the students for coming up with this special remembrance of the heroes of 9/11.

“I really want to thank the students for coming up with this,” Foster said. “I think it was great because they are thinking about going into firefighting or law enforcement as a career, and this gave them the opportunity to reflect on how this might be something they could be involved in. It gave them a chance to reflect on how they could make a difference in such a situation.”

