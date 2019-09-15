Guilty pleas heard this past week

UNION COUNTY — The following person pleaded guilty this past week before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Tyler Blake Lawson, 35, 112 South 2nd Street, Lockhart, to Use Of Vehicle Without Permission, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Robert Lee Cudd, 48, 345 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs; Possession Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay restitution and $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Leroy Johnson, 47, 127 Carlisle-Santuc School Road-English Avenue, Carlisle, to 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 5 years suspended upon 2 years and 3 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Dustin Eugene Puckett, 33, 156 Polly Lane, Union, to Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 5 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay restitution and $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Receiving Stolen Goods 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 5 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Carlie Jane Cook, 22, 2691 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days concurrent to all charges currently serving with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs.

— Randolph Jeter, 59, 525 Santuc Drive, Union, to Use Of Firearm Under The Influence Of Alcohol And/Or Drugs, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Cocaine 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Savannah Lynn Rhinehart, 26, 202 Railroad Street, Union, to Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), 5 years with credit for 120 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Neglect Of A Child, 5 years with credit for 120 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Value $2,000 Or Less 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Gerald Franklin Wright, 60, 110 Jrm Rec. Road, Enoree, to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 4 years with credit for 204 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Degree Arson, 4 years with credit for 204 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jimmy Arthur Rhinehart Jr., 50, 101 Toluca Street, Union, to Pettit Larceny 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Offense, 4 years with credit for 102 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Edward Knox, 47, 3566 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, to Pointing Or Presenting A Firearm, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Handgun By Person Convicted Of Crime Of Violence, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victims; to Pointing Or Presenting A Firearm, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Steven James Redmon, 52, 1454 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to 3rd Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 10 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Tyler Dean Hudson, 28, 101 Hicks Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Fraud, 12 months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $643.75 and to make restitution, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tyrese De’Shaun Crawford, 21, 2017 West Springs Highway Lot 3, Jonesville, to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana More Than One Ounce 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, 90 days with credit for 2 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Desean Ryan Taylor, 19, 303 Proctor Drive, Spartanburg, to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana More Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Crime Of Violence, 12 months and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Javarius Devonte Jeter, 22, 114 Pioneer Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 5 years suspended upon 90 days and 3 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay pay restitution and $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Heaven Monique Wise, 19. 1208 West Main Street 13-A, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Theft, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Card Fraud 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Pettit Larceny 3rd Or Subsequent Property Crime, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— David O’Neal Burris, 46, 795 Deepwater Road, Union, to Shoplifting Enhancement, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, 4 years with credit for 138 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Enhancement, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jonathen Frank Walden, 37, 111 South Street, Buffalo, to Habitual Traffic Offender, 18 months with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, 18 months with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, 18 months with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Offense Driving Under Suspension (Non-DUI Related), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Offense Driving Under Suspension (Non-DUI Related), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Offense Driving Under Suspension (Non-DUI Related), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kevin Lewis Salter, 38, 305 Highland Drive, Union, to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Terry Lee Thompson, 44, 1410 Pineland Road, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Michael Hendrix Roberts, Jr., 54, 148 Annie Drive, Jonesville, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Clifton L. Edwards, 49, 100 Recreation Road, Buffalo, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 18 months with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 18 months with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher George Turner, 41, 347 Pineland Road, Union, to 1st Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years with credit for 258 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Receiving Stolen Goods Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 3 years suspended upon 5 years probation and to pay restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying Of A Firearm, time served and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kimberly Dawn Vaughan, 44, 3 North Third Street, Lockhart, to Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), 5 years suspended upon 90 days and 3 years probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

