Sims Tigers fall to Gaffney

UNION — The Sims Tigers opened their 2019 football season against the newly consolidated Gaffney Middle School, after the closing of Granard Middle at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.

In a statement released Friday, Andrew Ormand, Assistant Football Coach for Sims Middle School, announced the results of the 7th and 8th grade games.

7th Grade

Ormand said that on Wednesday night, the 7th grade Tigers lost their home opener to Gaffney, 14-0.

“Gaffney’s first score came late in the opening quarter after a busted quarterback scramble for 35 yards,” Ormand said. “The Tigers trailed the Chiefs 6-0 at halftime. Gaffney then scored midway through the 3rd quarter after a successful 10 yard pass followed by a two-point conversion. Sims continued to fight to the red zone, but came up short at the five yard line. On the ensuing possession, the Tigers had another defensive spark after a Jakevious Jennings fumble recovery, but were unsuccessful on the drive.

“Quarterback Joshua Brandon-Rice went 7-21 through the air for 131 yards,” he said. “Nathan Koepke had 4 receptions for 109 yards, followed by Cade Coker with 2 receptions for 17 yards, and Jaquan Jeter had a catch for 5 yards. Jakevious Jennings led on the defensive side of the ball with 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles including one recovery, and a 1/2 a sack. Isaiah Glass recorded 1/2 a sack and had a tackle for loss, and Joe Knox had a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.”

8th Grade

Ormand said that “the 8th grade Tigers traveled to ‘The Reservation’ on Thursday night in their season opener. Gaffney scored on their opening drive with a seven yard run and converted for two, never looking back. The only offensive spark for the Tigers was a 66-yard Tanner Hardin completion to Keishawn Gibson in the second quarter. Gibson caught all 7 completions from Hardin, who had 112 yards passing.”

Next Games

The press release states that the 7th grade Sims Tigers will play host to Carver next Wednesday, while the 8th graders will travel to Carver Middle School next Thursday. Both games are at 5 p.m.

