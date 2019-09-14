Pray to trust and obey God in all things

Read Psalm 119:44-48

I will always obey your law, for ever and ever. I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts.

— Psalm 119:44-45 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us today to trust you enough to obey you quickly and cheerfully in all that you ask. Help us to remember that obeying you give us freedom. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today, I will strive to cheerfully obey God’s commands.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The passage of time does not make a sin any less of a sin in God’s eyes. When God gave Moses what are known as “The Ten Commandments” He did not include the word except after the commandments. He did not say “Thou Shalt Not Steal except” and then listed a series of exceptions to the prohibition on stealing. No, He simply and definitively said “Thou Shalt Not Steal” and made it a hard and fast rule for humanity to live by. Stealing is a sin, a crime that is punishable in both the criminal and civil courts of the human race in this life and in the divine court of God in the afterlife. Stealing is just as much a crime today as it was when God presented Moses with The Ten Commandments on Mt. Sinai thousands of years ago. God has not changed His mind about stealing anymore than He’s changed His mind about the commandments against idolatry, blasphemy, murder, adultery, dishonesty, and coveting. Nor has He changed His mind about the commandments that require children to honor their parents, all to keep the Sabbath, and, of course, commanding that humanity worship only Him. Unlike human laws, court decisions and even constitutional amendments that come and go and change over time, God’s word, His law, His commandments are eternal and unchanging. What He commanded us to do or not do thousands of years ago He still commands of us today and will continue to do so thousands of years and more from now.