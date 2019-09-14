Enrollment up at most schools

UNION COUNTY — With two exceptions all of the schools of the Union County School District saw their student enrollment increase from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2019-2020 school year.

In her report to the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday evening, Dr. Lacresha Byrd, Director of Instruction for the Union County School District, announced that, district-wide, student enrollment for the 2019-2020 school totals 3,997, an increase of 9 over the 2018-2019 total enrollment of 3,988.

Byrd reported that the following schools saw their student enrollment increase as well:

• Buffalo Elementary School from 554 to 584, an increase of 30.

• Monarch Elementary School from 501 to 504, an increase of 3.

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School from 585 to 599, an increase of 14.

• Sims Middle School from 738 to 770, an increase of 32.

The following schools, however, saw their student enrollment decrease:

• Foster Park Elementary School from 541 to 494, a decrease of 47.

• Union County High School from 1,069 to 1,046, a decrease of 23.

In her report, Byrd also listed student enrollment by grade:

• Pre-K — 162

• 5K — 307

• 1st Grade — 271

• 2nd Grade — 293

• 3rd Grade — 303

• 4th Grade — 332

• 5th Grade — 317

• 6th Grade — 310

• 7th Grade — 329

• 8th Grade — 327

• 9th Grade — 287

• 10th Grade — 294

• 11th Grade — 230

• 12th Grade — 235

Property

In other business, the board voted unanimously to authorize the district to seek permission from the State Board of Education to sell three school properties and clear the way for possibly redeveloping a fourth.

The authorization was given following a presentation by Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach who said the district plans to sell the old Adamsburg, Carlsan, and Excelsior school properties and needs the permission of the State Board of Education to do so. Under state law schools built after 1952 using state funding cannot be sold without the permission of the SC State School Board and therefore the district needs the State Board’s permission to sell the old Adamsburg, Carlsan, and Excelsior schools.

In his presentation to the board, Roach also asked for authorization to seek permission from the State Board for the redevelopment of the old Sims Junior High School. Roach said that while the district is looking to sell the Adamsburg, Carlisan, and Excelsior schools, it has no plans to sell Sims Junior High. He said the district is hoping to instead redevelop the school and therefore needs the permission of the State Board to do so should the opportunity arise.

Out Of Zone Requests

Roach also reported to the board of on out of zone requests, requests by students to attend schools outside their attendance zone. He said the district’s elementary and middle schools received a total of 266 out of zone requests for the 2019-2020 school year including:

• Buffalo Elementary School — 23

• Foster Park Elementary School — 84

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School — 116

• Monarch Elementary School — 41

• Sims Middle School — 2

Personnel

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended the appointment of the following persons to the following positions at the following schools:

• Margie Ruff, Part-Time Title 1 Interventionist at Monarch Elementary School

• Margaret Holloway, Part-Time Title 1 Interventionist at Foster Park Elementary School

• Jo Carol Smith, Part-time Title 1 Interventionist at Foster Park Elementary School

• Diane Dehart, Part-Time Title 1 Interventionist at Foster Park Elementary School and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Christa Crocker, 5K Assistant at Buffalo Elementary School

• Lennah Farr, Part-Time STC School Math Interventionist at Monarch Elementary School

