Community Fun Day Saturday afternoon

JONESVILLE — Fifty years of service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon during the Jonesville Fire District Community Fun Day.

The event, which will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the Jonesville Fire Station, celebrates the Jonesville Fire Department’s 50 years of service to the Jonesville Community. The family-friendly celebration will include:

• A Smoke House

• The Paw Patrol

• A Water Slide

• A Bounce House

• Games

• Philadelphia Water Ice

• A sign-up for free smoke detectors

• Tours of the fire station and the department’s fire trucks

• Door prizes

Sounds like a lot of fun for the whole family, doesn’t it? It sure does, so come on out to the Jonesville Fire Department and join in the fun celebration of the department and its 50 years of service to the community. Not only will it be a fun time but also, with the sign-up for free smoke detectors, an opportunity to help keep your family safe from fire. So come on out and enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly fun while also helping protect your family and your home and help the firefighters of the Jonesville Fire Department do their job of saving lives and property.

The Jonesville Fire Department is located at 101 Webber Street in the Town of Jonesville.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

