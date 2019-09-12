A stolen gun and dealing Cocaine

Davis Davis Yeary Yeary Miller Miller Blocker Blocker

UNION COUNTY — A stolen gun and drug trafficking, the endangerment of three children during a high-speed chase, the theft of an automobile, and acts of enhanced shoplifting were among the cases investigated by the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that resulted in arrests.

Cocaine And A Stolen Gun

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly having a stolen handgun in his possession while allegedly dealing drugs.

Demorris Keshun Davis, 28, 110 Hart Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of A Stolen Handgun, Possession Of A Weapon During Violent Crime, Possession With Intent To Distribute Within Proximity Of Park, Playground Or School, and Trafficking Cocaine More Than 10 Grams But Less That 28 Grams 3rd And Subsequent Offense.

The incident report states that on Friday, August 16, Sgt. Gilstrap received information that Davis, who the Drug Task Force had been gathering intelligence on for three months, was supposed to deliver a quantity of Cocaine to an individual in Union County. The report states the information was the deal would happen around 6 p.m. that evening in the parking lot of Shady’s on North Duncan Bypass.

Union County Drug Task Force agents set up surveillance of the parking lot in undercover vehicles and also had units stage in other close by areas for a take down.

The report states that at approximately 6:20 p.m., Davis pulled into the parking lot in a gray 2004 Honda Accord bearing SC tag number RKT245 and parked close to an undercover unit. It states that Davis was confirmed to be the driver and only occupant of the vehicle by Investigator Hunter and Investigator Melton.

About a minute after pulling in, the report states Davis pulled out of his parking spot and headed toward the parking lot exit near Hardee’s. The report states Davis turned left to go northbound on North Duncan Bypass but immediately turned left into the parking lot of Hardee’s and circled the parking lot.

Investigator Suber was in the Hardee’s parking lot and the report states also confirmed that Davis was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

The report states Davis then pulled out of Hardee’s and went right, heading south on North Duncan Bypass, went to the red light at the intersection with Harwood Heights and then turned left heading toward Thompson Boulevard. It states he then pulled into the parking lot of Dairi-O and parked on the north side of the building.

Davis, the report states, was followed at a distance by Task Force agents in unmarked vehicles.

While at Dairi-O, the report states a white female was observed getting out of a silver Mustang and getting into the vehicle with Davis. The report states that a short time later the woman exited Davis’ vehicle and walked back to the Mustang. It states Davis then exited the parking lot quickly, crossed over Thompson Boulevard onto North Pinckney Street and accelerated rapidly.

Gilstrap then called for a traffic stop to be made on Davis and Investigator Ford and Lt. Sparks, who the report states were in the take down vehicle, turned onto North Pinckney Street a few seconds behind Davis. Ford attempted to catch up to the vehicle but the report states it briefly went out of sight around a curve. When Ford got around the curve and into the straightaway, the report states they did not see Davis and Ford called out for other responding units to check the side streets for the vehicle. The report state that about two minutes later Investigator Suber located the vehicle at the corner of May Street and Haskell Street with no on in the car and the doors locked.

While Task Force agents were out with Davis’ vehicle, the report states Gilstrap and Deputy Barefoot got out with the female in the silver Mustang. After interviewing the female and explaining what the Task Force had observed, the report states the female said she had a quantity of Cocaine in the center console of her vehicle that she had just purchased from Davis while in the Dairi-O parking lot. The report states the female described Davis as wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

The report states that Gilstrap secured the evidence and further searched the Mustang but found no other illegal contraband.

It was at this point that Gilstrap advised Ford to deploy his K-9 to track Davis and take him into custody for Trafficking Cocaine.

The tracking team was deployed and began to track from the car toward Cabin Street cutting through a patch of woods. While tracking Davis through a small patch of woods, the report states that Ford and Hunter located a 5-gallon bucket that had been painted brown and had been placed in the “V” of a tree. The report states the bucket had strong odor of Marijuana about and when they opened the bucket it was found to contain 125 grams of Marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and various empty vacuum seal bags. The agents seized and secured this evidence and continued the K-9 track.

The report states the K-9 track took them to an area behind 204 Cabin Street where the scent was lost due to multiple subjects having been recently in the same area. Gilstrap was advised by Suber that the building at 204 Cabin Street was the residence of Davis’ great-grandmother and that it was the most likely place he would have run too. Agents then surround the building and make contact with the homeowner’s daughter and asked for consent to go inside and look for Davis. The report states she denied consent.

Gilstrap was then advised to apply for a search warrant and the report states he was in the process of doing so when Davis exited the building and surrendered to Ford and Hunter. The report states Davis was taken into custody wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Davis was then transported to the Union County Jail for booking.

Suber then called for the next tow service on rotation to tow Davis’ vehicle to the Union County Drug Task Force. Pawley’s Wrecker Service arrived a short time later and towed it to the Task Force where it was received and secured by Gilstrap.

The report states Suber then gained consent from the resident of 204 Cabin Street to search the residence Davis came out of for any illegal contraband he may have hidden inside the house. It states the house was searched and the only thing turned up was a very small amount of Marijuana which was seized. No other contraband or evidence was located during the search.

All Task Force agents met back at the Drug Task Force and Ford again deployed his K-9 at the direction of Gilstrap on the vehicle Davis had been driving. The report states Ford said his K-9 partner gave a positive alert for narcotics coming from the vehicle. It states Gilstrap then applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the Accord and that during the search he located a loaded Taurus PT740 Slim .40-caliber handgun (SJZ10436) in the center console. Pictures were taken of it and it was taken into evidence.

Suber located two cell phones in the back seat area of the vehicle and they were also collected at that time. Gilstrap located several pieces of mail with Davis’ name on them and they were photographed. Also located in the back seat was a Walmart bag containing a receipt from the Walmart in Union and Gilstrap took a photograph of the receipt.

The report states that no other contraband was found in the vehicle and the search warrant was concluded. It states that a copy of the search warrant would be provided to the registered owner as soon as he is located.

The report states that the Cocaine that was seized was place into SLED BEST Pack #B285073 for testing at SLED. It states the gun was sealed in an evidence box for processing at SLED and the phones were secured and placed into an evidence envelope for processing.

The report states Gilstrap signed warrants on Davis for Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Cocaine With 1/2 Mile Of A School, and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

Child Endangerment

A Carlisle woman is facing charges for allegedly endangering her children while allegedly trying to flee law enforcement personnel in order to avoid being arrested.

Ashley Michelle Yeary, 36, 221 Oakdale Avenue, Carlisle, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Child Endangerment Vehicle (Minor), Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, and Failure To Surrender Driver’s License When Required.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, September 4 at approximately 3:39 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 221 Oakdale Avenue in the Carlisle Community in reference to a dispute. As deputies were en route, the report states they were advised that one of the subjects involved was Yeary and there were active warrants for her arrest.

The report states that as Deputy Roark pulled into the driveway of 221 Oakdale Avenue he noticed a white female run to the rear of a trailer and flee into the wood line heading towards SC 215. It states the white female had three juveniles with her. It further states the caller identified the female as Yeary.

Roark radioed that Yeary had ran from the scene and that she had three juveniles with her. The report states that other deputies heard that and make their way to Carlisle to set up a perimeter in order to apprehend Yeary. It states deputies set up the perimeter and were waiting for the tracking K-9 to arrive. As the K-9 handler was entering Carlisle, the report states he said a black SUV pulled out of Spring Street turning right onto SC 215, running the stop sign and nearly hitting him as it turned. It states the SUV was traveling back towards Union.

The report states the responding officer was the closest to that intersection and noticed a black in color SUV near Tom Kelly Circle and it was traveling a high rate of speed. It states the officer had travel at 115 miles per hour to catch up to the Saturn and that when he did he turned on his blue lights and siren. The report states the Saturn continued to travel at a speed of 80 miles per hour for approximately two miles. It states the Saturn reduced its speed to 40 miles per hour and finally came to a stop at the intersection of Tinker Creek Road and SC 215.

The responding officer exited his vehicle and approached the Saturn and the report states he noticed three visibly upset juveniles in the vehicle and that no on in it was wearing a seat belt. The report states there was also a puppy in the rear seat of the SUV.

When the responding officer asked the driver her name, the report says she identified herself as Yeary. The responding officer then asked Yeary to exit the vehicle and placed her under arrest.

As other deputies arrived and removed the juveniles from the vehicle, the report states they noticed scratches on the children’s arms and legs where Yeary had taken them into the woods. The deputies placed the children in emergency protective custody and called DSS.

The report states the responding officer learned that Yeary had parked the Saturn near the graveyard on Spring Street and she and the children walked to Oakdale Avenue. It states that when she saw the police car pull into the driveway, she ran because there were warrants on her.

Yeary was then transported to the Union County Jail.

DSS arrived on the scene and took possession of the children. Though they contacted several family members, the report states no one was able to take the children in. It states DSS place the children in a foster home.

The report states the Saturn was turned over to the owner.

A copy of Yeary’s driver’s license was located in the Saturn and her name and date of birth were entered into the SC DMV files. The report states the files indicated that Yeary’s SC driver’s license was suspended. It states that charges would be sought on Yeary for DUS 1st Offense, Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, and Child Endangerment.

Grand Larceny

Troy Miller, 56, 296 Meansville Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Grand Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle.

The incident report states that on Friday, September 6 Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to 296 Meansville Road Apartment I-5 in reference to an automobile theft. Upon arrival, Spencer spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states said she and her boyfriend, Miller, were going to the casino but that she had changed her mind about going when Miller tried picking an argument with her.

The report states the complainant/victim said that upon their return to her apartment Miller picked up her car keys to leave and that she physically got in his way and that he told her to get out of his expletive deleted way when she tried to take her car keys. It states the complainant/victim said she tried calling Miller several times for the return of her car but the call went to voice and that she’d left a message on his voice mail stating that the police had been called for taking her car without her permission.

The report states Spencer made several attempts to contact Miller by telephone and through text message but got no answer from him. It states Spencer also patrolled the American Inn parking lot to see if contact could be made but was unsuccessful.

The report states the complainant/victim said she wanted Miller charged with the crime of stealing her car because she never gave him permission to take it. Spencer asked the complainant/victim several times did she really want to take the incident as far as making a charge against Miller and the report states she said yes she did. He then advised her that a report would be completed and a warrant signed for the charge of Grand Larceny for her vehicle license plate #RKT165.

While continuing the investigation, the report states Spencer ran Miller’s information through South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to find that Miller’s driver’s license was currently suspended for a variety of traffic offenses.

A Victim’s Advocate Form was issued to the complainant/victim and the report states she gave a written statement.

The vehicle and the plate were into NCIC. The NCIC number for the vehicle is VOO140264 while the NCIC number for the plate is P897005089.

On Monday, September 9, the report states Spencer and Cpl. Hope made contact with Miller at 296 Meansville Road Apartment I-5 in the City of Union. The report states Hope advised Miller he was being placed under arrest for the charge of Grand Larceny. It states Hope handcuffed Miller, took him to his patrol car, read and served the warrant and then transported Miller to the Union County Jail.

The report states the car, which was recovered, is valued at $8,000.

Shoplifting Enhanced

A Union man already facing five enhanced shoplifting charges in connection with five incidents at a local store is now facing two more such charges in connection with two more incidents that also occurred at that store.

Antonio O’Neal Blocker, 33, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of Shoplifting Enhancement.

The report on the first incident states that on Thursday, September 5 at approximately 2:43 p.m. Sgt. Fleming was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifting incident that had already occurred. Upon arrival Fleming spoke with a Loss Prevention Employee who the report states advised him that he has a case on Blocker. The report states that Fleming was aware of several other cases involving Blocker and knew that he was already incarcerated on some of those warrants.

The report states the Loss Prevention Employee said that on Wednesday, August 21 Blocker entered Walmart along with an unidentified black female. It states the Loss Prevention Employee said Blocker selected a pack of toilet paper, a microwave, and two 43-inch televisions and placed them all in shopping cart. The report states Blocker eventually pulled the shopping cart with the merchandise inside of it past all points of sale and exited Walmart without paying for any of the merchandise.

The report states Fleming viewed the surveillance video and corroborated the Loss Prevention Employee’s statements. It states that Fleming would seek an arrest warrant for Blocker for Shoplifting Enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

The report states the merchandise Blocker is accused of shoplifting in this incident had a combined value of $621.

As for the second incident, that report states that on Thursday, September 5 at approximately 4:32 p.m., Fleming was was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifting incident that had already occurred. Upon arrival Fleming spoke with a Loss Prevention Employee who the report states that he had a shoplifting case on Blocker. The report states that Fleming was aware of several other cases involving Blocker and knew that he was incarcerated due to those other cases.

The report states the Loss Prevention Employee advised Fleming that he had video of Blocker from Sunday, August 11 selecting a 50-inch TV and exiting the store without paying for the TV.

Fleming viewed the surveillance video and the report states saw Blocker with an unknown black female enter the store, select the TV, and place it in a car. It states Fleming saw Blocker eventually push the shopping cart with the TV in it past all points of sale and exit the store without paying for the TV. The report states Fleming would seek an arrest warrant for Blocker for Shoplifting Enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

The report states the merchandise Blocker is accused of shoplifting in this incident was valued $286.

Blocker was arrested on Monday, August 26 and charged with three counts of Shoplifting Enhancement and one count of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses. Those charges stem from three incidents at Walmart which occurred on Thursday, March 8, Tuesday, August 20, and Monday, August 26, involving a total of $700 worth of merchandise.

Earlier this month, the number of Shoplifting Enhancement charges against Booker grew to five. Those charges stem from incidents at Walmart that occurred on Saturday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 7 involving a total of $1,593 worth of merchandise.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Christian Black Braxton, 24, 504 South Pinckney Street, Union, charged Thursday, September 5 with Pettit Larceny.

— Tia Means, 24, 111 Sartor Avenue, Carlisle, charged Saturday, September 7 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Scott Allen Brantley, 30, 3054 Hunter Street, Seneca, charged Saturday, September 7 with No Proof Of Insurance, Vehicle Registration/Licensing Violation, and Driving Under Suspension 3rd & Subsequent Offense.

— Linda C. Bevis, 49, 240 Cleveland Street, Pacolet, charged Sunday, September 8 with Breach Of Peace.

— Grady Lee Trammell, 37, 620 Lovers Lane Road, Union, charged Sunday, September 8 with Breach Of Peace.

— Chesney Lee, 22, 219 Haas Street, Union, charged Sunday, September 8 with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense.

The Union Public Safety Department has also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Demond Lasalle Green, 40, 119 Standpipe Street, Union, charged Sunday, September 8 with Disorderly Conduct.

