Fowler elected NRECA director

GAFFNEY — Jonesville’s Norris R. Fowler, Jr. has been elected to serve as the South Carolina director on the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) board of directors. Delegates from the state’s cooperatives held an election on August 1 with five candidates vying for the seat.

Mr. Fowler has served on the Broad River Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees since 1989. He also represents the local cooperative on the boards of directors for New Horizon Electric Cooperative and the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

Fowler is the owner and proprietor of Fowken Farms in Jonesville, SC and a graduate of North Carolina State University and Lees-McRae College. He is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Fowler replaces Bill Hart, the former CEO at Fairfield Electric Cooperative.

NRECA represents more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperatives, public power districts, and public utility districts in the United States. The association’s 47-person board is comprised of one locally elected director from each state.

This story courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative.

